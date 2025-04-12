CHIEF COLLAPSES, DIES AT FIRST LADY EVENT

Mystery surrounds the sudden death of recently elected Chief Nyajena born Tungamirai Jerera who fell to his death while sitting at the VIP podium just behind the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa on April 10, 2025.

The First Lady was meeting widows at Rupike Irrigation Scheme in ward 23, Masvingo Central Constituency when the tragedy happened.

Nyajena regent Chief Grace Zengeya confirmed the incident and said they were shocked as a community to learn about the incident that happened in the eyes of many.

“I was a little distant from where he was but we just saw him being carried to an ambulance. I was shocked to learn that it was him when I went to inquire. I was told that he was being rushed to Morgenster Hospital only to be told that he had passed on,” said Zengeya.

Ward 23 Councilor Tichaona Machingambi who was also present at the event said they just saw Jerera falling and the Permanent Secretary in the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution’s office Dr Admore Pazvakavambwa called for help, prompting health personnel who were present to rush to the scene where they took him to an ambulance.

“I saw him collapsing and Dr Pazvakavambwa had to call for medics after he collapsed during the programme. I also rushed there and saw him before he was taken to the ambulance,” said Machingambi.

Other sources who were present said Jerera was seated just behind the First Lady and besides the Member of Parliament Eddison Zvobgo,” said the source.

Another source said he had travelled on foot from his home in Guwa village which is around 10 km from the venue.

“We saw him walking on foot to the venue and he was looking fit. We suspect his death has something to do with the chieftaincy because his selection was being challenged by others and that delayed his installation,” said the source.

The throne fell vacant following the death of regent Chief Addmore Zengeya in 2022 who also died in unclear circumstances. Zengeya had been acting since 2018 following his father’s death.

Since his death, no other regent was appointed but his sister Grace would feature here and there but it seemed she was also afraid, a situation that resulted in headmen Maregere and Muchibwa dealing with most of the cases in the chiefdom.

Interestingly, the first headman in the recently established Muchibwa headmanship Madhuviko Manyise died in an accident late last year after reigning for only a year leaving people with a lot of questions.

People in the area suspect all the three deaths were linked to witchcraft which is mainly associated with installation of Chiefs and headmen.

The Muchibwas are the kingmakers (Zigadzi) in the Nyajena and Bota of Zaka chieftaincy who recently fought to establish a sub chiefdom under Nyajena. TellZimNews