CONSTRUCTION OF SECOND MBARE MARKET BEGINS



Construction of the second Mbare Market is set to begin this week, with the new multi-storey complex expected to accommodate up to 10 000 traders and offer modern, disaster-resilient features, President Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks on Friday during the official commissioning of the first phase of the new Mbare Musika, which was rebuilt following a devastating fire in October 2024 that destroyed the original structure and left nearly 5 000 traders without a source of income.

The commissioning ceremony also marked the groundbreaking of the second phase.

To expedite construction, the Government will issue a variation order, allowing work to proceed without delay by bypassing usual procurement bottlenecks.

Speaking at the event, President Mnangagwa highlighted the significance of the project in aligning with Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I gather that phase two of the new Mbare Musika is designed to be a multi-storey complex with improved sanitation, fire safety features and organised trading spaces,” President Mnangagwa said.

“The improved business and trading environment resonates with our national Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This further dovetails with my Government’s quest to build back better following any climate-induced natural disasters or devastating fire incidences such as those experienced at the Glen View Area 8 Furniture Market and here at Mbare Musika.”

He urged local authorities to replicate the Mbare Musika model across the country’s 10 provinces to modernise markets and enhance disaster preparedness.

“Taking lessons and experiences from the successful implementation of Phase 1 of the Mbare Musika project, I urge city authorities, partners and investors to replicate the concept towards modernising and expanding our marketplaces across the country’s 10 provinces.

“We must also address fire safety and broader disaster management issues,” he added.

President Mnangagwa also directed project administrators and investors to ensure that rentals remain affordable and that traders are not overburdened with excessive fees.

“All partners to this and future projects are directed to ensure that levies and rentals to such facilities are pegged at competitive and affordable levels. Sunday Mail