CONSTRUCTION OF SECOND MBARE MARKET BEGINS

Construction of the second Mbare Market is set to begin this week, with the new multi-storey complex expected to accommodate up to 10 000 traders and offer modern, disaster-resilient features, President Mnangagwa has said.
He made the
remarks on Friday during the official commissioning of the first phase of the
new Mbare Musika, which was rebuilt following a devastating fire in October
2024 that destroyed the original structure and left nearly 5 000 traders
without a source of income.
The
commissioning ceremony also marked the groundbreaking of the second phase.
To expedite
construction, the Government will issue a variation order, allowing work to
proceed without delay by bypassing usual procurement bottlenecks.
Speaking at the
event, President Mnangagwa highlighted the significance of the project in
aligning with Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“I gather that
phase two of the new Mbare Musika is designed to be a multi-storey complex with
improved sanitation, fire safety features and organised trading spaces,”
President Mnangagwa said.
“The improved
business and trading environment resonates with our national Vision 2030 and
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“This further
dovetails with my Government’s quest to build back better following any
climate-induced natural disasters or devastating fire incidences such as those
experienced at the Glen View Area 8 Furniture Market and here at Mbare Musika.”
He urged local
authorities to replicate the Mbare Musika model across the country’s 10
provinces to modernise markets and enhance disaster preparedness.
“Taking lessons
and experiences from the successful implementation of Phase 1 of the Mbare
Musika project, I urge city authorities, partners and investors to replicate
the concept towards modernising and expanding our marketplaces across the
country’s 10 provinces.
“We must also
address fire safety and broader disaster management issues,” he added.
President
Mnangagwa also directed project administrators and investors to ensure that
rentals remain affordable and that traders are not overburdened with excessive
fees.
“All partners
to this and future projects are directed to ensure that levies and rentals to
such facilities are pegged at competitive and affordable levels. Sunday Mail
