MAN SEEKS PROTECTION AGAINST WIFE : SHE STABBED ME

A woman reportedly stabbed her husband on his arm after he had spent five days in his rural home.

Robert Jongwa appeared before a Harare Civil Court magistrate Meenal Naratom, seeking a protection order against his wife Learnmore Tagarira.

He alleged that his wife had been in the habit of insulting and harassing him.

“She is in the habit of taking my work equipment and hiding them. Sometimes she threatens to pour boiling water on me while I am sleeping.

“My wife forces me to sleep outside because each time I come back from work, I find the door locked, “ he said

Robert went on to say that on April 3, he was stabbed by a knife.

“On April 3, she stabbed me with a knife, accusing me of having a girlfriend. This was after I had spent five days at my rural home.

“I no longer have peace in my marriage, I hope the court can assist me,” said Robert.

In response, Learnmore did not dispute Robert’s request for a protection order.

“I have been having arguments in our marriage, and I have no problem if the court protects him.

Magistrate Naratom granted Robert a protection order refraining Learnmore from harassing and insulting him. H Metro