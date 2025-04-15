CHINESE NATIONAL LOSES HIS RAG AT A MEETING

A Chinese national was on Saturday arrested for stabbing his fellow country man following a misunderstanding during a business meeting in Chitungwiza.
Huang Ping, 63,
of Heiyin Pvt Limited Tilco Industries in Chitungwiza was reported to have used
a butcher’s knife to stab his partner Duan Bingeng, 64, several times and the
victim sustained injuries on both hands and thigh.
Duan was rushed
to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls where he was admitted.
The two were
having a business meeting in the boardroom at Heiyin (Pvt) Limited Tilco
Industries in Chitungwiza.
During the
meeting, Duan was watching an investment video from his laptop when he had a
misunderstanding with Huang on the business terms and conditions.
Huang was
reported to have walked out of the boardroom and went into the kitchen.
After a while
he returned armed with a butcher’s knife.
Duan sustained
four deep cuts on both hands and three cuts on the right thigh and Huang was
restrained from further assaulting Duan another Chinese national Yaung
Zhengfang.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not immediately be reached for
comment.
However, Huang
is currently detained at ZRP Chitungwiza on docket number DB 762/25. H Metro
