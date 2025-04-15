CHINESE NATIONAL LOSES HIS RAG AT A MEETING

A Chinese national was on Saturday arrested for stabbing his fellow country man following a misunderstanding during a business meeting in Chitungwiza.

Huang Ping, 63, of Heiyin Pvt Limited Tilco Industries in Chitungwiza was reported to have used a butcher’s knife to stab his partner Duan Bingeng, 64, several times and the victim sustained injuries on both hands and thigh.

Duan was rushed to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls where he was admitted.

The two were having a business meeting in the boardroom at Heiyin (Pvt) Limited Tilco Industries in Chitungwiza.

During the meeting, Duan was watching an investment video from his laptop when he had a misunderstanding with Huang on the business terms and conditions.

Huang was reported to have walked out of the boardroom and went into the kitchen.

After a while he returned armed with a butcher’s knife.

Duan sustained four deep cuts on both hands and three cuts on the right thigh and Huang was restrained from further assaulting Duan another Chinese national Yaung Zhengfang.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not immediately be reached for comment.

However, Huang is currently detained at ZRP Chitungwiza on docket number DB 762/25. H Metro