GOLD PANNERS INVADE NUST CAMPUS

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has enlisted the assistance of the police to help deter the influx of illegal gold miners who have invaded its main campus in Bulawayo.
The university
has recently become a target for illegal gold panners, who are increasingly
encroaching on residential areas in suburbs such as Killarney, resulting in
extensive land degradation.
Last year, six
Bulawayo men were arrested and brought before the courts for illegal gold
panning activities on the Nust campus.
The panners
were caught conducting illicit mining operations in pits located within the
university grounds. The arrests followed a raid by the Zimbabwe Republic
Police (ZRP),
which included officers from the canine unit who swooped on the site where
dozens of illegal miners were digging for the precious mineral.
The majority of
the miners fled but six were apprehended. They were each sentenced to six
months’ imprisonment.
Despite
strengthening its internal security systems, Nust security personnel continue
to clash with persistent intruders, known colloquially as Omakorokoza, who have
escalated their operations in recent months.
“The Nust
campus was recently invaded by illegal artisanal miners from nearby Old Nic
Mine and the Zimbabwe School of Mines area.
“To address the
issue, the university sought the assistance of the ZRP in addition to
reinforcing our internal security to intensify patrols around the campus,” said
the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo.
He was briefing
the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and
Technology Development, Dr Frederick Shava, who visited the university last
week and toured key projects on the campus.
Professor
Dlodlo said although the university has applied for a special grant from the
Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to legally undertake mining operations
through its own company, the application has not yet been approved.
“We applied for
a special grant, and the ministry referred the university to the Bulawayo City
Council for a letter of consent.
“This was
denied, but we will continue to seek the ministry’s intervention for special
mining rights,” he said. Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson,
Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed that Nust has requested police
intervention to rid its campus of illegal miners.
“The illegal
miners usually operate at night to avoid detection by Nust’s internal security.
At the university’s request, the police have been conducting regular raids to
apprehend those involved in the illicit activities,” she said.
On the issue of
illegal mining in suburbs such as Mqabuko Heights and Killarney, among others,
Assistant Inspector Msebele urged members of the public to report such
activities to the police.
“Information
from the public regarding illegal mining operations in city suburbs is treated
in strict confidence and greatly assists police in planning effective raids,”
she said.
“Illegal mining
causes extensive environmental damage and often attracts criminal elements
hence police will continue raiding the affected areas.” Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment