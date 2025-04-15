GOLD PANNERS INVADE NUST CAMPUS

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has enlisted the assistance of the police to help deter the influx of illegal gold miners who have invaded its main campus in Bulawayo.

The university has recently become a target for illegal gold panners, who are increasingly encroaching on residential areas in suburbs such as Killarney, resulting in extensive land degradation.

Last year, six Bulawayo men were arrested and brought before the courts for illegal gold panning activities on the Nust campus.

The panners were caught conducting illicit mining operations in pits located within the university grounds. The arrests followed a raid by the Zimbabwe Republic

Police (ZRP), which included officers from the canine unit who swooped on the site where dozens of illegal miners were digging for the precious mineral.

The majority of the miners fled but six were apprehended. They were each sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

Despite strengthening its internal security systems, Nust security personnel continue to clash with persistent intruders, known colloquially as Omakorokoza, who have escalated their operations in recent months.

“The Nust campus was recently invaded by illegal artisanal miners from nearby Old Nic Mine and the Zimbabwe School of Mines area.

“To address the issue, the university sought the assistance of the ZRP in addition to reinforcing our internal security to intensify patrols around the campus,” said the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo.

He was briefing the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Dr Frederick Shava, who visited the university last week and toured key projects on the campus.

Professor Dlodlo said although the university has applied for a special grant from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to legally undertake mining operations through its own company, the application has not yet been approved.

“We applied for a special grant, and the ministry referred the university to the Bulawayo City Council for a letter of consent.

“This was denied, but we will continue to seek the ministry’s intervention for special mining rights,” he said. Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed that Nust has requested police intervention to rid its campus of illegal miners.

“The illegal miners usually operate at night to avoid detection by Nust’s internal security. At the university’s request, the police have been conducting regular raids to apprehend those involved in the illicit activities,” she said.

On the issue of illegal mining in suburbs such as Mqabuko Heights and Killarney, among others, Assistant Inspector Msebele urged members of the public to report such activities to the police.

“Information from the public regarding illegal mining operations in city suburbs is treated in strict confidence and greatly assists police in planning effective raids,” she said.

“Illegal mining causes extensive environmental damage and often attracts criminal elements hence police will continue raiding the affected areas.” Chronicle