MAN RAPES SON'S WIFE FOR FIVE DAYS

A 46-year-old Glen View man was on Tuesday arrested for raping his son’s wife for five consecutive days.

The man, a father of three boys and one girl, was reported to have been leaving his wife in bedroom, sneak into his daughter in-law’s blankets and raped her.

He is alleged to have hand cuffed his daughter in-law aged 18, closed her mouth with a Sellotape and raped her without protection for five consecutive days.

He threatened to kill her five-month-old child if his daughter in-law was to disclose the rape to anyone.

His daughter in-law had been sleeping in the dining room with the husband.

Her husband would return home at around midnight.

The daughter in-law found a chance to escape from the house and disclosed the rape to her mother leading to the arrest.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested a Glen View 3 man for rape,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Accused is complainant’s father-in-law.

“Circumstances are that on March 18, at around 9pm, complainant was sleeping in the dining room where they usually sleep with her husband.

“Accused person went to where the complainant was asleep.

“Complainant discovered that the accused person was not her husband and accused slapped the complainant twice on her face.

“The accused person hand cuffed the complainant and covered her mouth using a Sellotape and raped her once without protection.

“The accused person raped the complainant on five consecutive days using the same modus operandi.

“The complainant told her mother leading to the arrest while she was escorted to Family Support Clinic for medical examination,” said Insp Chakanza.

It could not be established where the man got the handcuffs. H Metro