MAN RAPES SON'S WIFE FOR FIVE DAYS

A 46-year-old Glen View man was on Tuesday arrested for raping his son’s wife for five consecutive days.
The man, a
father of three boys and one girl, was reported to have been leaving his wife
in bedroom, sneak into his daughter in-law’s blankets and raped her.
He is alleged
to have hand cuffed his daughter in-law aged 18, closed her mouth with a
Sellotape and raped her without protection for five consecutive days.
He threatened
to kill her five-month-old child if his daughter in-law was to disclose the
rape to anyone.
His daughter
in-law had been sleeping in the dining room with the husband.
Her husband
would return home at around midnight.
The daughter
in-law found a chance to escape from the house and disclosed the rape to her
mother leading to the arrest.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the
arrest.
“Police
arrested a Glen View 3 man for rape,” said Insp Chakanza.
“Accused is
complainant’s father-in-law.
“Circumstances
are that on March 18, at around 9pm, complainant was sleeping in the dining
room where they usually sleep with her husband.
“Accused person
went to where the complainant was asleep.
“Complainant
discovered that the accused person was not her husband and accused slapped the
complainant twice on her face.
“The accused
person hand cuffed the complainant and covered her mouth using a Sellotape and
raped her once without protection.
“The accused
person raped the complainant on five consecutive days using the same modus
operandi.
“The
complainant told her mother leading to the arrest while she was escorted to
Family Support Clinic for medical examination,” said Insp Chakanza.
It could not be
established where the man got the handcuffs. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment