TWO MEN WHO KILLED COP SHOT DEAD

Two suspected criminals, believed to be part of a gang that shot and killed a police officer in Bulawayo’s Sizinda suburb last week, were shot dead in a dramatic shootout with police officers.
A third suspect
was arrested and is now in police custody pending further investigations.
The suspects
reportedly engaged in a gun battle with police officers in Sauerstown on Sunday
night. The gang is linked to the fatal shooting of Sergeant Abel Masava, who
was gunned down while responding to a domestic violence case in Sizinda. The
same gang is also linked to 25 armed robberies committed in the city between
April last year and March this year.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the
firearm used to kill Sergeant Masava was recovered from the suspects.
He said
detectives received information linking a Honda Fit vehicle, registration
number AGG 8380, to the murder and a string of armed robberies. They tracked
the vehicle, leading to the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati, who
subsequently implicated his accomplices. This resulted in further arrests and
the recovery of five firearms.
Recovered
weapons included a Browning pistol, a Blow F92 blank pellet gun, a long rifle
12GA 76/3-inch long, a Vizor pistol, a shotgun and a sword.
During the
operation, two suspects attempted to flee, triggering a shootout with
detectives along Harrow Street in Sauerstown. The suspects were shot and later
pronounced dead upon arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. (UBH).
The suspects
allegedly committed a string of armed robberies, including a December heist at
a supermarket in New Luveve suburb where cash and three cellphones were stolen.
Another robbery
linked to the group took place at a funeral parlour in Bulawayo’s Kelvin North
industrial area on February 10, during which US$3 608, R21 130 and a cellphone
were stolen.
“The suspects
were also involved in a spate of armed robberies at service stations across
Bulawayo. In one incident on March 2, at a service station at the corner of
Nketa Drive and Rangemore Road, a shotgun and a cellphone were stolen,” said
Comm Nyathi.
Investigations
have revealed that the gang primarily targeted service stations, liquor
outlets, supermarkets, funeral parlours and gas operators.
Comm Nyathi
commended members of the public for their assistance in providing crucial
information that led to the arrest of
the suspects.
He urged
citizens to continue reporting any suspicious activities to the National
Complaints Desk or any nearest police station.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police remains committed to fighting robbery syndicates and ensuring
public safety,” he said.
Bulawayo
continues to grapple with escalating gun violence with the latest incident
involving a Neighbourhood Watch Committee (NWC) member in Bulawayo’s Nketa
suburb who escaped death by a whisker when one of the three armed men her
confronted during a night patrol fired at him and missed.
Fuel service
stations have also become prime targets and this has forced the service
stations that used to open 24 hours to close around 8pm.
Earlier this
month, six armed robbers were gunned down by police detectives at a tollgate
along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. The gang had earlier robbed a grocery
store in Juba, Insuza, in Umguza District.
0 comments:
Post a Comment