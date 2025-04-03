BABY TRAFFICKING : TWO WOMEN REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Bulawayo woman allegedly gave up her 12-day-old baby for adoption without following due process in violation of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

The suspect, Christable Talitha Muringani (27) and her accomplice Tabeth Chenyika (19), were remanded in custody to April 4 when they appeared in court yesterday before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that then pregnant Muringani advertised on a Facebook page named Adoption seeking individuals interested in her unborn baby.

She later connected with Chenyika and the two reportedly conspired to facilitate the unlawful transfer of the child.

Investigations revealed that Muringani travelled from Bulawayo to Harare in February this year and registered her pregnancy at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Wing, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

She gave birth to a baby girl on February 25 and was discharged a few days later.

It is alleged that on March 6, Muringani met Chenyika in Msasa and handed her the baby without following the adoption process.

Muringani was arrested following a tip-off on March 29.

She assisted police in locating Chenyika in Dzivarasekwa 4, Harare.

The baby has been placed under the care of the Department of Social Welfare. Newsday