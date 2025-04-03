BABY TRAFFICKING : TWO WOMEN REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Bulawayo woman allegedly gave up her 12-day-old baby for adoption without following due process in violation of the Trafficking in Persons Act.
The suspect,
Christable Talitha Muringani (27) and her accomplice Tabeth Chenyika (19), were
remanded in custody to April 4 when they appeared in court yesterday before
Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.
State
prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that then pregnant Muringani advertised on a
Facebook page named Adoption seeking individuals interested in her unborn baby.
She later
connected with Chenyika and the two reportedly conspired to facilitate the
unlawful transfer of the child.
Investigations
revealed that Muringani travelled from Bulawayo to Harare in February this year
and registered her pregnancy at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Wing, Parirenyatwa
Group of Hospitals.
She gave birth
to a baby girl on February 25 and was discharged a few days later.
It is alleged
that on March 6, Muringani met Chenyika in Msasa and handed her the baby
without following the adoption process.
Muringani was
arrested following a tip-off on March 29.
She assisted
police in locating Chenyika in Dzivarasekwa 4, Harare.
The baby has been placed under the care of the Department of Social Welfare. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment