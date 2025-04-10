10 COPS SACKED

Ten Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) constables, who were dismissed after failing the newly-introduced extended course programme, have lost a High Court bid where they were seeking reinstatement. The ex-officers had dragged Police Commissioner-General and the Police Services Commission to the High Court seeking an order declaring their dismissal unlawful.
They wanted to
be allowed to rewrite the failed subjects or courses in the first semester of
the programme to allow them to carry failed subjects into the second semester.
The 10 were
attested into the ZRP on November 9, 2021 before starting training at Mkushi
Training Depot, then known as Morris Training Depot.
They argued
that training for police officers was for a period of six months after which
they qualify to be awarded certificates and confirmed as members of the police
services.
They submitted
that the Police Commissioner-General advised them that starting that year,
there will be an extended course programme in which those who passed will be
awarded diplomas after two years.
The recruits
would undergo two courses to be done simultaneously. However, at six months
they would be issued with certificates, graduate and be eligible for
deployment.
The 10 argued
that they should not have been discharged from the police for failing the
diploma programme, but retained on the basis of the six-month certificate.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment