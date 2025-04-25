MAN CAUGHT SODOMISING DRUNK FRIEND

A 45-YEAR-OLD Hopley man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for allegedly sodomising his intoxicated friend.

The suspect, Samuel Chipakacha, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault after a full trial before Harare regional magistrate Jesse Kufa.

In her ruling, Kufa condemned Chipakacha’s actions, describing them as a violation of trust and human dignity.

The court heard that Chipakacha sodomised his 60-year-old friend on the afternoon of February 23 this year following a beer drinking spree at Uncle Grey shebeen.

State prosecutor Shambadzeni Fungura told the court that Chipakacha took advantage of the complainant’s intoxicated state to commit the crime.

According to the State, the complainant, who lives in the same neighbourhood as Chipakacha, was heavily intoxicated when he decided to leave the shebeen.

However, Chipakacha reportedly followed him to his house and found him lying on the bed.

The court heard that Chipakacha undressed the complainant and sodomised him.

The incident was witnessed by the complainant’s neighbour, who entered the house unannounced and caught Chipakacha pants down.

Later that evening, the neighbour informed the complainant about what had transpired and he immediately reported to the police. Newsday