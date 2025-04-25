TSIKIDZI : SECOND HAND CLOTHES TO BLAME

Second-hand clothes have been blamed for the bed bugs terrorising Harare residents, with fears that they will spread across the city if the local authority does not implement measures to eradicate the pests.
A massive bed
bugs (tsikidzi/intwala) infestation in Matererini flats broke out a fortnight
ago.
Trade in
second-hand clothes, which are kept overnight in some of the infested flats,
visits by friends and relatives from affected areas and poor living conditions
have been blamed for the spread of the bed bugs.
The bugs have
spread to other high-density suburbs such as Mabvuku, Kuwadzana and Budiriro.
Zimbabwe
Chamber of Informal Economy Association secretary-general Wisbon Malaya said
city fathers should consider fumigating affected areas as a matter of urgency.
“We urge the
City of Harare Health Department to consider engaging in serious bed bug
control through training on manufacturing homemade beg bug fumigation chemicals
so that many people can fumigate their homes,” Malaya said.
“We encourage
informal traders not to trade in products that are carrying these bugs for the
meantime as a way of managing the situation.
“We encourage
public transport operators to fumigate their vehicles daily until the bug war
is over.”
Combined Harare
Residents Association (CHRA) director Reuben Akili blamed the outbreak on poor
living conditions in Mbare.
“The first
thing, which we just want to take note of is that two years ago, CHRA went to
court because of the squalid living conditions of Mbare residents,” Akili said.
“We have always
said even in our statement that the City of Harare needs to consider this issue
as a pertinent matter and not just to be reactive, but to be proactive and
ensuring that they commence the process of, you know, adhering to the court
order and also even starting to offer the necessary services to the 59 blocks
of flats in Mbare.”
Chitungwiza
Residents Trust director Alice Kuveya said the local authority should take the
scourge seriously.
“The way they
ignore service delivery issues is the same way they are ignoring the bed bug
issue,” Kuveya said.
“We are saying
the local authority should take action as soon as possible before the plague
spreads to other cities and it becomes a national disaster.”
Harare mayor
Jacob Mafume attributed the spread of bed bugs to the second-hand clothes
trade, saying the clothes may have been infested with the bugs while in the
market.
Mafume promised
to have all affected areas fumigated. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment