BOUNCER KILLS BROTHER OVER GIRLFRIEND

A Mufakose bouncer allegedly stabbed his brother to death over a girlfriend on Wednesday evening.

Prince Ncube, 27, had a misunderstanding with his brother Pardon Ncube while playing snooker at Gwenyambira Shopping Centre.

Prince allegedly stabbed Pardon three times and the victim died upon arrival at a local medical centre.

He was 30.

Prince, who is a nurse by profession and got married recently, was on the run, as of yesterday afternoon.

The fatal dispute allegedly involved a woman called Phillipa.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Prince.

“Police are investigating a murder case involving biological brothers in Mufakose,” said Insp Chakanza.

Meanwhile, Mufakose was plunged into mourning following the death of Pardon, who is son of a local church elder.

“This is sad, Prince has been ever violent maybe it is because of weightlifting. We have been wondering how he treats patients considering that he is a nurse at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

“Killing his brother because of Phillipa, it’s sad. He got married recently and had a better wedding only to frustrate his wife by fighting for a girlfriend,” said a neighbour.

The feuding brothers’ father, Charles Ncube was still in shock when contacted yesterday.

“I am based at the farm, I was not around. “I was shocked to hear about this and the brother is still on the run,” said Ncube. H Metro