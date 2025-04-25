BOUNCER KILLS BROTHER OVER GIRLFRIEND

A Mufakose bouncer allegedly stabbed his brother to death over a girlfriend on Wednesday evening.
Prince Ncube,
27, had a misunderstanding with his brother Pardon Ncube while playing snooker
at Gwenyambira Shopping Centre.
Prince
allegedly stabbed Pardon three times and the victim died upon arrival at a
local medical centre.
He was 30.
Prince, who is
a nurse by profession and got married recently, was on the run, as of yesterday
afternoon.
The fatal
dispute allegedly involved a woman called Phillipa.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case
appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Prince.
“Police are
investigating a murder case involving biological brothers in Mufakose,” said
Insp Chakanza.
Meanwhile,
Mufakose was plunged into mourning following the death of Pardon, who is son of
a local church elder.
“This is sad,
Prince has been ever violent maybe it is because of weightlifting. We have been
wondering how he treats patients considering that he is a nurse at Sally Mugabe
Central Hospital.
“Killing his
brother because of Phillipa, it’s sad. He got married recently and had a better
wedding only to frustrate his wife by fighting for a girlfriend,” said a
neighbour.
The feuding
brothers’ father, Charles Ncube was still in shock when contacted yesterday.
“I am based at
the farm, I was not around. “I was shocked to hear about this and the brother
is still on the run,” said Ncube. H Metro
