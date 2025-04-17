MAN BEATEN BY MOB FOUND DEAD

A 45-year-old man, who was beaten by a mob after being mistaken for a thief, was found dead along a railway line in Crowborough.
Trust Tanyanyiwa was discovered on February 27, after he left home on February 26. However, his family got to know about his death on April 14, after they were notified by the police.
The deceased
was buried on April 16.
Reports are
that he was murdered after some members of the public mistook him for a thief.
According to
the deceased’s brother, there are two statements from some authorities over the
incident.
“The statement
from police confirms that the deceased was murdered around 3pm while another
statement indicated that he was murdered between 3 and 4 am.
“As he walked
with his friends in Crowborough, a commotion broke out with people shouting
that there was a thief.
“A security
guard witnessed the suspects, who mistook the deceased for a thief in the
area,” his brother said.
The brother,
said, there was a car which stopped, and three men emerged, armed with batons.
“They chased
after the deceased, and beat him to death. Unfortunately, the security guard
did not intervene to help the deceased during the assault.”
It was that he
was then ferried to a clinic without anyone realising he was dead.
In an interview
with Ray Mutami the deceased’s nephew.
“The security
guard called his supervisor to assist the deceased after the gang that beat him
fled the scene.
“When the
supervisor arrived, they took the man to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where it was
discovered that he was already dead.
“The police
identified that the man was dead and they took him to the mortuary,” Mutami
said.
Trust’s friend
said, he received a call about the incident.
“There was a
call from an unidentified friend of the deceased, saying that they should look
for the person who was found dead in Cowbrough, as he might be him.
“We had filed a
report for a missing person and we were then notified by Kuwadzana police to
come and identify the deceased and it was him,” he said. H Metro
