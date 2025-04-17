MAN BEATEN BY MOB FOUND DEAD

A 45-year-old man, who was beaten by a mob after being mistaken for a thief, was found dead along a railway line in Crowborough.

Trust Tanyanyiwa was discovered on February 27, after he left home on February 26. However, his family got to know about his death on April 14, after they were notified by the police.

The deceased was buried on April 16.

Reports are that he was murdered after some members of the public mistook him for a thief.

According to the deceased’s brother, there are two statements from some authorities over the incident.

“The statement from police confirms that the deceased was murdered around 3pm while another statement indicated that he was murdered between 3 and 4 am.

“As he walked with his friends in Crowborough, a commotion broke out with people shouting that there was a thief.

“A security guard witnessed the suspects, who mistook the deceased for a thief in the area,” his brother said.

The brother, said, there was a car which stopped, and three men emerged, armed with batons.

“They chased after the deceased, and beat him to death. Unfortunately, the security guard did not intervene to help the deceased during the assault.”

It was that he was then ferried to a clinic without anyone realising he was dead.

In an interview with Ray Mutami the deceased’s nephew.

“The security guard called his supervisor to assist the deceased after the gang that beat him fled the scene.

“When the supervisor arrived, they took the man to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where it was discovered that he was already dead.

“The police identified that the man was dead and they took him to the mortuary,” Mutami said.

Trust’s friend said, he received a call about the incident.

“There was a call from an unidentified friend of the deceased, saying that they should look for the person who was found dead in Cowbrough, as he might be him.

“We had filed a report for a missing person and we were then notified by Kuwadzana police to come and identify the deceased and it was him,” he said. H Metro