EX COP WHO KILLED HIS TENANT TURNS SELF IN

A Zengeza landlord, who teamed up with four other people in assaulting his tenant to death over rentals, was arrested yesterday.
Crispen Marara,
a former police officer, handed himself to police over murder allegations
following death of his former tenant, Tendai Nenguwo.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest
saying Marara’s accomplices are yet to be arrested.
“He is expected
to appear in court soon,” said Insp Chakanza.
Circumstances
are that, sometime in January, Tendai collected US$560 from all tenants at
Marara’s parents house along Hanga Street in Zengeza 1 and converted it to own
use.
This did not go
well with Marara, who allegedly hired four men and assaulted Tendai several
times all over the body with a broom stick and fists.
The victim was
admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died on Sunday.
He was 38.
Meanwhile,
Tendai’s body was collected yesterday, driven around Zengeza by Kombi drivers
since he was a conductor before being ferried to Chihota where he is expected
to buried today. H Metro
