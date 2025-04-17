EX COP WHO KILLED HIS TENANT TURNS SELF IN

A Zengeza landlord, who teamed up with four other people in assaulting his tenant to death over rentals, was arrested yesterday.

Crispen Marara, a former police officer, handed himself to police over murder allegations following death of his former tenant, Tendai Nenguwo.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest saying Marara’s accomplices are yet to be arrested.

“He is expected to appear in court soon,” said Insp Chakanza.

Circumstances are that, sometime in January, Tendai collected US$560 from all tenants at Marara’s parents house along Hanga Street in Zengeza 1 and converted it to own use.

This did not go well with Marara, who allegedly hired four men and assaulted Tendai several times all over the body with a broom stick and fists.

The victim was admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died on Sunday.

He was 38.

Meanwhile, Tendai’s body was collected yesterday, driven around Zengeza by Kombi drivers since he was a conductor before being ferried to Chihota where he is expected to buried today. H Metro