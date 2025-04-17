MANYENYENI GETS UNCONDITIONAL BAIL

Former Harare mayor Ben Manyenyeni and former town clerk Josephine Ncube appeared in court yesterday facing fresh criminal abuse of duty charges.

The two appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who released them unconditionally as they were brought to court from home hence bail issues didn’t arise.

Ncube was the acting town clerk from 2015 to 2017 while Manyenyeni was the mayor from 2013 to 2018.

The court heard that as the Acting Town Clerk, Ncube was responsible for the proper administration of the council, managing the operations and property of the council and supervising and controlling the activities of the employees of the council in the course of their employment among other duties as specified in the Urban Councils Act.

Manyenyeni on the other hand was responsible for the overall sight on Harare City council on behalf of the council, chairing Council meetings and ensuring that council resolutions were implemented.

Allegations are that in 2013, Shelter Incorporated Private Limited trading as Shelter Zimbabwe applied for a joint venture partnership with City of Harare to service and develop residential stands in Donnybrooke Mabvuku indicating that it had financial capacity to service the stands.

On May 14 2013, a meeting was held by the Education, Health, Housing and Community services committee, and the committee resolved to recommend that Council approves the servicing and Development of 1,500 residential stands in Mabuku by Shelter Zimbabwe under item 9 of the Minutes.

The recommendation received the concurrence of the Finance and Development committee on May 16 2013 under item 7.

On June 4 2013, the Full Council adopted the recommendation from the committees during the 1828th Ordinary Council meeting under item 8 of the minutes, resulting in City of Harare entering into a Memorandum of Agreement with Shelter Zimbabwe.

In the memorandum, the City of Harare provided land approximately 657 hectares depicted under TPY/ER/01/13 in Tafara to Shelter Zimbabwe to fully service the Land providing onsite and off-site infrastructure on 1,500 residential stands within a period of two years, which extended from the 15th of October 2016 to the 15th of October 2018.

The allocation of residential stands was to be done through City of Harare housing waiting list and Shelter Zimbabwe was going to recover its development cost from the individuals allocated through City of Harare housing waiting list in accordance to section 7.1 of the MOA.

Shelter Zimbabwe was to commence work within six months.

The court heard that five lapsed before Shelter Zimbabwe commenced work and no development was done on site, and instead in February 2017 Shelter Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd wrote a letter to City of Harare seeking to sell the residential stands.

Shelter Zimbabwe’s request was denied by the then Housing Director Mathew Marara in a letter dated March 14 2017 as their request amounted to the breach of contract especially clause 7.1.

This received concurrence from the then Director of Works, Engineer P M Pfukwa and the then Acting Chamber Secretary, who recommended the cancellation of the Memorandum of Agreement as Shelter Zimbabwe request suggested that they did not have resources required to service the land.

Despite these recommendations, on June 30 2017, a meeting was held between City of Harare Management which consisted of Ncube, Bridget Mandizha, Samuel Nyabeza, Antonio Zvoutete; and Shelter Zimbabwe officials.

In the meeting they agreed that Shelter Zimbabwe should be allowed to sell and allocate the residential stands before completion of servicing.

On September 15 2017, without seeking Council approval, Ncube and Manyenyeni amended section 7.1 of the Memorandum of Agreement through an Addendum and mandated Shelter Zimbabwe to allocate and sell unserviced stands well knowing that a Council resolution was needed to amend the Memorandum of Agreement on behalf City of Harare.

According to the State, Shelter Zimbabwe proceeded to sell residentials stands which they were not supposed to sell according to the initial Memorandum of Agreement.

Shelter Zimbabwe has not yet developed the land despite the fact that it sold the stands and received the money.

Ncube and Manyenyeni by virtue of their offices as public officers and in the exercise of their duties acted contrary to their duties as public officer by disregarding council approval and mandating Shelter Zimbabwe to sell and allocate un-serviced stands, resulting in the project now being funded by prospective beneficiaries.

The value of the whole project is US$20 million with the stands being sold at an average of US$15 000. H Metro