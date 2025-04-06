LAWYER CONVERTS US$15K DIVORCE MONEY TO PERSONAL USE

A 36-year-old Bulawayo-based legal practitioner on Friday appeared in court for allegedly converting a client’s over US$15 000 for personal use.

Martin Chirwa was reportedly given the money by Mr Denford Gwizi’s ex-wife’s lawyers as a divorce settlement of 50 percent share of a house in Emganwini suburb.

The accused allegedly abused his role as Mr Gwizi’s legal practitioner when he collected the funds from Sansole and Senda legal practitioners on four occasions until the money amounted to US$16 400.

Mr Gwizi’s wife, Ms Isabel Mpala, had paid the money to buy his share of their house in Emganwini suburb.

Chirwa appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube and was remanded in custody to April 8.

Prosecuting, Ms Josephine Gurazhira, said in November 2021 Mr Gwizi in the company of Chirwa attended a divorce settlement meeting to share properties between himself and his ex-wife Ms Mpala.

“At the meeting the complainant was accompanied by the accused person as his legal representative and Isabel Mpala the ex-wife to the complainant was represented by her Lawyer Mr Nkosilathi Mlala of Sansole and Senda Legal Practitioners,” reads the court papers.

The meeting was held at Sansole and Senda Law Chambers where a consent paper was drafted and agreed upon indicating how the movable and immovable properties were to be shared between the two parties.

The court heard that among the immovable properties was the two parties’ house in Emganwini suburb worth US$30 000, which was supposed to be shared equally and the parties agreed that Ms Isabel Mpala would pay Mr Gwizi US$15 000 to buy his 50 percent share.

“The agreement was that after full payment of the 50 percent share, Mr Gwizi would have three months’ notice to vacate the house in question.

“The complainant entrusted the accused person to collect the divorce settlement payments on his behalf from his ex-wife’s lawyers at Sansole and Senda Legal Practitioners and hand over the funds in full to him,” Ms Gurazhira said.

It was on January 6, 2022, that Ms Mpala handed over US$10 000 cash to her Lawyer Mr Nkosilathi Mlala at Sansole and Senda Legal Practitioners towards the 50 percent share of the house, which was then given to the accused who collected the money as per agreement and signed the acknowledgement of receipt form.

“However, in breach of the terms under which the divorce settlement money collected was held, the accused did not hand over the money to the complainant but instead converted it to his personal use,” she said.

For the second count on February 18, 2022, Ms Mpala paid US$2 000 to her lawyers towards the house, which Chirwa collected on the pretext that he was to hand it over to the complainant and signed the acknowledgement of receipt to that effect.

“Later on, the same day, the complainant’s ex-wife paid US$1 200 to his lawyers and accused person was advised of the payment. Accused person went back to Sansole and Senda Chambers and collected the US$1 200 and signed another acknowledgement of receipt form for this payment.

“The total amount collected for that day by the accused was US$3 200 and in breach of the terms under, which the divorce settlement money collected was held, the accused did not hand over the money to the complainant as agreed but instead converted it to his personal use,” Ms Gurazhira said.

On the last count on March 7 2022, Chirwa went to collect cash from Ms Mpala’s lawyers, which was US$1 100 and ZAR1 500 that he also converted to his personal use.

The offence came to light when Ms Mpala engaged her legal practitioners in July 2022 to evict the complainant from the house after the expiry of the full three months after her payment of the 50 percent share of the property.

“After the complainant had been evicted, he sought explanation from the accused person who was adamant that he never received any payment from his ex-wife or lawyers,” the court heard. Chronicle