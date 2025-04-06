ED IMPEACHMENT WILL FAIL, SAYS MUSWERE

Attempts by disgraced former Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, to introduce a motion in the National Assembly to impeach President Mnangagwa are doomed to fail because the move lacks cross-party support while the grounds for the so-called impeachment are a stack of lies, Government said yesterday.

Geza, who organised a failed attempt to foment an uprising to overthrow the democratically elected Government of Zimbabwe on Monday last week, followed that up with a document which has been circulating on social media and other online platforms where he is alleging that he is going to lead an impeachment process in Parliament to remove President Mnangagwa from power.

In it, he lists a number of issues as grounds for the President’s impeachment and removal from office.

Responding to the latest stunt by the fugitive war veteran, whose nom de guerre is “Cde Bombshell”, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, dismissed the impeachment calls and said the document being circulated by Geza was “not even worth the paper it is written on”.

“The so-called impeachment paper being circulated by Geza is of no value and not worth the paper it is written on. The people of Zimbabwe and their Members of

Parliament are solidly behind their President whom they overwhelmingly elected in 2023. That impeachment will never succeed,” he said.

Dr Muswere said Zanu-PF was a colossal party with grassroots support and the majority of MPs in Parliament.

It’s leadership, he said, was united and would never allow for such a process to unfold.

Dr Muswere described Geza’s grounds for impeachment as a “vexatious figment of his imagination that will never see the light of day”.

“That piece of trash being circulated amounts to nothing. Zanu-PF has a two thirds majority in Parliament and Honourable members of the august House across the political divide appreciate the great work that has been achieved by the Second Republic led by His Excellency, Cde Dr President ED Mnangagwa.

"Bombshell is in hiding and wanted to use data to foment an uprising that never succeeded as the peace-loving people of Zimbabwe refused to be used to drive agendas they are not part of," he said.