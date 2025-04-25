I SLEEP WITH HER HUBBY : COUSINS FIGHT OVER MAN

A Harare woman appeared in court yesterday accusing her sister of snatching her husband.

Ratidzai Matsika called out her cousin, Rutendo Chapundu at the Harare Civil Court for having an affair with her husband since 2022.

Ratidzai was granted a peace order against Rutendo after claiming she had been insulting her, threatening to snatch her husband and end her marriage.

“Rutendo has vowed to destroy my marriage by snatching my husband. She confessed to having a sexual relationship with my husband since 2022 and she assaults me each time I confront her over the issue.

“We are now competing for my husband’s attention and she has made my marriage a living hell.

“She has the audacity of contacting my husband while he is at home and last Sunday they had a heated argument and she vented her frustrations on me,” Ratidzai told the court.

She added: “She insulted me and sent audios telling me all my bedroom weaknesses, which she heard from my husband. She has sworn to burn my house down and make me suffer if I don’t give up my husband to her.”

In response, Rutendo did not deny having a sexual relationship with her sister’s husband but claimed they have a strained relationship. She is the one who calls me every day insulting, calling me a prostitute because we share a man. She should accept that or move on,” said Rutendo.

Harare magistrate Meenal Naratom refrained Rutendo from verbally abusing Ratidzai and to also stop assaulting her. H Metro