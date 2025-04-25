TWO IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS NAILED BY CCTV

Two rogue border officers at the Beitbridge Port of Entry were caught red-handed in a dirty Easter weekend sting — accepting a bribe, to let a people smuggler sneak five undocumented migrants into South Africa in a crammed taxi!

The corrupt officials, aged 61 and 44, were hauled off in cuffs after surveillance footage and sharp-eyed Border Management Authority (BMA) execs nailed them, during a high-stakes operation. The officers allegedly took cash to green-light the entry of a white Mercedes-Benz taxi, later intercepted carrying 18 passengers — five of them without papers.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Mmemme Mogotsi confirmed that the arrests were part of a crackdown aimed at flushing out dirty dealings at the border.

“We’re restoring integrity, one arrest at a time,” she said. “These arrests are just the beginning.”

The bust was triggered by suspicious behaviour, spotted by two top BMA execs, who wasted no time calling in the Saps detectives, Limpopo’s Anti-Corruption Unit and the Local Criminal Record Centre.

The smuggler’s taxi —parked casually near a shop — became the scene of a brazen back-door deal. Moments after the shady exchange, the vehicle rolled through… but didn’t get far. Officials swooped in, unearthing the migrant cargo.

A woman passenger and the driver — the suspected smugglers — were also nabbed.

All nine accused appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on April 23, facing corruption and immigration charges. The case continues on April 24.

The BMA says the dodgy duo have been suspended, pending criminal and disciplinary action.

Acting BMA Commissioner Jane Thupana, praised her team’s swift action and reaffirmed the agency’s zero-tolerance stance.

“Corruption ends here,” she declared. “We’re deploying body cameras, cleaning house and making sure every border deal is done by the book.”

During Easter, 40 body cams were rolled out to bolster surveillance — and this sting proves they’re already making waves.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, revealed that 27 crooked officials have been fired for fraud and corruption at ports since July last year. B Metro