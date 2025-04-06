HUBBY BEATS ME UP IF A REFUSE SEX

A Harare woman dragged her husband to the civil court seeking a protection order against him in a dispute over conjugal rights.

“My husband is in the habit of beating me thoroughly, forcing me to engage in sexual intercourse,” Tinashe Nyamukondiwa of Glen Norah told the court.

“I do not have peace in the house; I feel abused.”

Nyamukondiwa said she sustained injuries and reported the matter to her parents, hoping her husband would stop the abuse.

She alleged that Gondokondo often threatens to chase her out of their matrimonial home whenever she says she is too tired to have sex with him. In response, Gondokondo denied physically abusing his wife.

“As her husband and the father of the house, I deserve my conjugal rights,” he told the court.

“My wife refuses to sleep with me, and the only thing that comes to my mind is that she is seeing someone else.

"She gives excuses of being tired, and when I keep asking, she then starts to lie that I assaulted her and that is the reason why she wanted an order.”

Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam granted the protection order against Gondokondo and warned him to stop verbally, physically and sexually abusing his wife. Standard