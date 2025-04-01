HERDSMAN CO-HABITS WITH MINOR

A Kwekwe herdsman who cohabited with a 14-year-old girl as his wife has been sentenced to 280 hours of community service by Kwekwe Magistrate Mildred Matuvi.

Peter Chimbunde (21) was convicted on his own plea for taking the minor (name withheld) as his wife. He will perform community service at Amataba Primary School.

Circumstances are that Chimbunde proposed love to the minor sometime in December 2024 and she accepted. The minor’s parents allegedly gave him the greenlight to marry their daughter.

Chimbunde and the minor began staying together as husband and wife and they had consensual sexual intercourse.

The matter came to light through a tip-off from other farm workers and ‘the couple’ was escorted to Kwekwe Rural Police Station where a report was filed.

The minor was referred to Kwekwe General Hospital for medical examination. Masvingo Mirror