SMUGGLED MEAT : SEVEN ARRESTED

Seven people have been arrested after being allegedly found in possession of four tonnes of smuggled meat.
The suspects
were arrested after ZACC officers, acting on a tip off, intercepted a truck
carrying four tonnes of chicken cuts allegedly smuggled from South Africa.
The suspects
were tracked and arrested at Mahusekwa turn-off along the Harare – Masvingo
highway this Tuesday.
The meat was
taken to Marondera police station where it was inspected and found to have
allegedly been smuggled from South Africa.
“We received a
tipoff from a whistle and acting on the information supplied we managed to
ambush the truck and seized the meat and arrested the culprits,” ZACC’s Manager
Investigations Mr Lovemore Findi said.
The suspects
have since appeared at the Marondera Magistrates Court facing charges of
smuggling and were granted bail of US$50.00 each. ZBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment