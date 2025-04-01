2500 APPLY FOR TITLE DEEDS

Over 2500 farmers have applied for title deeds, with US$74 million having been raised since the process started in February this year.
The
implementation of the land tenure security programme, which was launched by
President Emmerson Mnangagwa in December last year, continues to gain momentum.
This Tuesday,
the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water
and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri was at the one stop centre in
Harare where he expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far in title
deeds processing.
“We are happy
to announce the issuance of tittle deeds started slowly but gained momentum
with many farmers approaching our one stop centre in Harare. So far 2 518 have
applied for title deeds, with 525 of them having applied for mortgages. US$74
million having been raised so far,” Professor Jiri said.
He said the
process of title deeds issuance is being devolved to all provinces so that it
will make life easier for all farmers to get the deeds.
“We have found
out that our one stop centre is now overwhelmed, and farmers are traveling long
distance to Harare, so we are decentralising so that we establish title deeds
offices countrywide,” he said.
Banks have also
come on board to provide financial support to farmers under a mortgage
arrangement.
Over 12 000
farmers with 99 leases are eligible to apply for title deeds as their farms
have already been surveyed, while other farmers can organise themselves to have
their farms surveyed in groups. ZBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment