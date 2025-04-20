GOVT PLOUGHS US$10M INTO GOKWE FARCE

The government could have sunk as much as US$10 million into the Independence Day celebrations on Friday, which turned farcical amid a waterlogged ground and stadium infrastructure that crumbled before use.
Ahead of the
national celebrations at Mutora growth point, the government claimed that it
had released funds for a massive revamp of infrastructure, including the
Nembudziya open grounds.
On the eve of
the celebrations, Local Government minister Daniel Garwe announced that the
government had built “a new, fully equipped, modern stadium where the main
celebrations will be held.”
However, on
Friday the poor workmanship at the stadium was exposed following heavy rains
that left the pitch waterlogged due to a poor drainage system.
The bucket
seats that were installed at the stadium were uprooted before the event was
over. Parades by security forces were also marred by the waterlogged grounds
and videos circulated on social media about the poor state of the pitch.
Standard
🔸Those who died in the Liberation Struggle must be turning in their graves. Ndizvo zvavakafira here izvi?— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) April 19, 2025
We need new leaders.🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/uN8sG7vWuG
0 comments:
Post a Comment