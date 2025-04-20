GOVT PLOUGHS US$10M INTO GOKWE FARCE



The government could have sunk as much as US$10 million into the Independence Day celebrations on Friday, which turned farcical amid a waterlogged ground and stadium infrastructure that crumbled before use.

Ahead of the national celebrations at Mutora growth point, the government claimed that it had released funds for a massive revamp of infrastructure, including the Nembudziya open grounds.

On the eve of the celebrations, Local Government minister Daniel Garwe announced that the government had built “a new, fully equipped, modern stadium where the main celebrations will be held.”

However, on Friday the poor workmanship at the stadium was exposed following heavy rains that left the pitch waterlogged due to a poor drainage system.

The bucket seats that were installed at the stadium were uprooted before the event was over. Parades by security forces were also marred by the waterlogged grounds and videos circulated on social media about the poor state of the pitch. Standard