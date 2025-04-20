EX COUNCILLOR WINS GUTU PRIMARIES



Former Gutu Ward 14 Councillor, Zvarevashe Masvingise, won the Zanu PF ticket to contest the Gutu East by-election after triumphing in the party’s primary elections held on April 16. Masvingise secured a decisive victory, garnering 4,837 of the 6,922 votes cast.

Christopher K. Mashuro came in second with 967 votes, followed by Norbert Chikumbo with 402 votes. Maone Vheremu placed fourth with 289 votes, Phinias Chagonda received 270 votes, and Nicholas Chiname trailed with 157 votes.

Speaking after announcing the results, Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa described the election as an internal contest, emphasizing that there were no losers, as the party itself had won. “In Zanu PF, there is no winner or loser; it’s Zanu PF that has won. Masvingise will be our candidate for this constituency, and we call on others to support him and the party,” Mavhenyengwa said.

Following his victory, Masvingise expressed confidence in securing a resounding win in the by-election.

“This is a game, and I have already won the first half. We await the second half, which I promise will be a resounding victory for Zanu PF. I pledge to continue working toward the president’s vision,” Masvingise said.

Chagonda pledged his support, stating that all losing candidates would stand behind Masvingise. Vheremu noted that, despite some polling stations opening late, the election ran smoothly and also committed to supporting the winner and the party.

The Gutu East seat became vacant after Benjamin Ganyiwa was expelled from Zanu PF for alleged disloyalty. Additionally, Zanu PF held a by-election for Ward 10 in the same constituency, prompted by the recall of former Councillor Jairos Mudonhi over disciplinary issues. Fibion Muzire won the Ward 10 election with 356 votes, ahead of Hardlife Makumbe with 247 votes and Kiston Magaya with 85 votes.

Another by-election in Ward 14 will be held to replace Masvingise, who stepped down as councillor to contest the parliamentary seat. TellZimNews