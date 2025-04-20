CORRUPTION FEARS AS 80 VACANT SCHOOL HEADS ARE FILLED

Only five candidates in Masvingo have been in invited for interviews to fill 80 vacant secondary school head posts advertised in the province through a directive by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The remaining 75 posts will be filled at the discretion of provincial heads at Wigley House and Benjamin Burombo and this creates fertile ground for corruption, sources have told Masvingo Mirror.

“Corruption is now rampant in the Ministry of Education and Public Service throughout the country. Teachers pay superiors to get promoted to positions of school heads and they also pay hefty amounts to be appointed to schools of their choice.

Provincial Education Directors (PEDs) appoint their relatives to good schools at the expense of better candidates. There is no merit anymore in terms of promotion and this is destroying the education system in this country. Teachers pay their way up,” said a source at the Ministry of Education. The Ministry issued Vacancy Announcement 1 of 2025 (Reference No. A/E/8 on February 17, 2025, which instructed all PEDs across the country to urgently fill all vacant posts in their respective provinces.

A letter signed by Provincial Education Finance Director, Liniah Chinoda, and Public Service Commission (PSC) Provincial Coordinator, Tayuvanarwo Makuza confirms that there are only five people invited for interviews.

The closing date of the applications was March 7, 2025 and interviews are supposed to take place from April 30, 2025 to May 2, 2025. The rest of the posts will be filled up from random interviews or from school heads seeking transfers from other provinces.

Both Masvingo Provincial Education Director Shylete Mhike and

the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Moses Mhike could not be reached for comment as their mobile phones were not reachable. Documents in the hands of The Mirror show that there were 30 candidates who applied for the secondary school head posts and it raises eyebrows how 25 failed to properly apply and were therefore disqualified. A source alleged that the disqualifications were deliberate to create a situation where Provincial heads would have room to fill up the post.

The five invited for interviews are, Tariro Masuka of Churumba High School in Bikita, Michael Maluluke of Odzi High School, also in Bikita, Simon Jiri of Terry Goss High School in Chiredzi, Charity Mutendi of Mutendi High School in Masvingo, and Becklawas Matavire of Mwenezi High School.

Makuza said the remaining 25 candidates were disqualified either because they did not have two years’ experience or they poorly completed Result-Based Management (RBM) forms.

“I confirm that only five were shortlisted. The other 25 either did not meet the experience requirement or their RBMs were badly done. So, we were left with no option but to invite only those five,” said Makuza.

A teacher who spoke to The Mirror on condition of anonymity blamed the PSC personnel, accusing them of being the real problem.

“Their ratings are dubious and inconsistent. One district uses a completely different evaluation system from another. This speaks to sheer incompetence and rampant corruption within the corridors of power in Masvingo,” said the teacher.

Another candidate alleged that it was a well calculated scam to ensure that a large number of the appointments are done at the discretion of provincial heads and create chances of making money.

Meanwhile 138 primary school teachers were invited for interviews to fill in 81 positions of school heads that have arisen in the province. A source said that the primary school interviews were fully subscribed because more of them are poor with little scope for bribes. Masvingo Mirror