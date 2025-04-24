GANG IN TOBACCO BALES HEIST

Eight daring robbers last Sunday night besieged Voedsel Tobacco International Auction Floors in Rusape, and made off with several bales worth thousands of dollars in a heist that has shaken the tobacco industry.

The marauding robbers allegedly overpowered two security guards — Messrs Weston Jumbe (43) and Daniel Sadondo (19) — before loading an unspecified number of bales that had been delivered by farmers for auctioning into an unidentified vehicle.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident, adding that the robbers attacked the security guards manning the premises.

He said the security guards were tied with shoelaces and covered with plastic sheeting, while the robbers loaded the loot into the truck.

“On April 20, two security guards at Voedsel Tobacco International Auction Floors — Messrs Weston Jumbe and Daniel Sadondo — were patrolling the premises when the robbers pounced on them. While carrying out perimeter checks, three unknown accused persons wielding machetes manhandled Mr Jumbe, tied his hands and legs using shoelaces. They also took his cellphone.

“Five other unknown persons, also wielding machetes, manhandled Mr Sadondo. They hit him with the flat side of the machete, tied both hands and legs with shoelaces.

‘‘They stuffed him with a cloth since he was screaming for help. They searched him and took the warehouse and gate keys as well as his cellphone.

“The robbers opened the warehouse and force-marched the two security guards inside.

‘‘They ordered them to lie on the floor, and covered them with a tent. They threatened to kill them if they screamed. The accused persons drove an unidentified vehicle into the premises, and parked it on the loading bay. One of the robbers remained guarding the security guards, while others loaded the tobacco bales into the vehicle.

“The robbers loaded an unspecified number of bales into their vehicle and drove away with the loot. Later on, the complainants managed to untie themselves and reported the robbery to ZRP Rusape Central. Mr Sadondo sustained facial bruises.

‘‘No arrests have been made, and police are appealing for information leading to the arrest of the suspects,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Since the beginning of the tobacco marketing season in March, robbers and conmen have besieged Rusape, where nine contract auction floors are operating, preying on farmers from prominent tobacco-producing areas such as Headlands, Nyazura, Nyamajura and Odzi, as well as Wedza and Macheke from the neighbouring Mashonaland East Province.

Last week, police issued a statement warning members of the public to be vigilant as the robbery cases escalate.

The attack on Voedsel Tobacco International Auction Floors follows on the heels of a nocturnal raid at Rusape Town Council, Total Service Station and Chiwetu Primary School.

Five unknown armed robbers also attacked a tobacco delivery truck along the Rusape-Ruura Road, and made off with 41 bales worth at least US$17 010 that were being transported to Sub-Sahara Auction Floors in Rusape.

The incident, which has sent chills down the spines of tobacco farmers, occurred on April 7 around 2am when the truck that was being driven by Mr Blessing Mutyakureva (24) was transporting the consignment.

The robbers blocked the road with large stones and logs, and when the truck crew stopped to remove the barricades, the five assailants emerged from the bushes, armed with knobkerries and machetes, and smashed the front windshield of the truck.

Mr Mutyakureva was heavily assaulted and sustained serious injuries, including losing two front teeth and a deep cut below the right eye, while his three colleagues aboard the truck suffered swollen ankles and also complained of back pain.

Tobacco Farmers Union of Zimbabwe president, Mr Victor Mariranyika said farmers must be vigilant and safeguard, both their crop and earnings, and called on merchants to screen people who access their auction floors. Manica Post