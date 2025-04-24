GANG IN TOBACCO BALES HEIST

Eight daring robbers last Sunday night besieged Voedsel Tobacco International Auction Floors in Rusape, and made off with several bales worth thousands of dollars in a heist that has shaken the tobacco industry.
The marauding
robbers allegedly overpowered two security guards — Messrs Weston Jumbe (43)
and Daniel Sadondo (19) — before loading an unspecified number of bales that
had been delivered by farmers for auctioning into an unidentified vehicle.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman
Chinyoka, confirmed the incident, adding that the robbers attacked the security
guards manning the premises.
He said the
security guards were tied with shoelaces and covered with plastic sheeting,
while the robbers loaded the loot into the truck.
“On April 20,
two security guards at Voedsel Tobacco International Auction Floors — Messrs
Weston Jumbe and Daniel Sadondo — were patrolling the premises when the robbers
pounced on them. While carrying out perimeter checks, three unknown accused
persons wielding machetes manhandled Mr Jumbe, tied his hands and legs using
shoelaces. They also took his cellphone.
“Five other
unknown persons, also wielding machetes, manhandled Mr Sadondo. They hit him
with the flat side of the machete, tied both hands and legs with shoelaces.
‘‘They stuffed
him with a cloth since he was screaming for help. They searched him and took
the warehouse and gate keys as well as his cellphone.
“The robbers
opened the warehouse and force-marched the two security guards inside.
‘‘They ordered
them to lie on the floor, and covered them with a tent. They threatened to kill
them if they screamed. The accused persons drove an unidentified vehicle into
the premises, and parked it on the loading bay. One of the robbers remained
guarding the security guards, while others loaded the tobacco bales into the
vehicle.
“The robbers
loaded an unspecified number of bales into their vehicle and drove away with
the loot. Later on, the complainants managed to untie themselves and reported
the robbery to ZRP Rusape Central. Mr Sadondo sustained facial bruises.
‘‘No arrests
have been made, and police are appealing for information leading to the arrest
of the suspects,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
Since the
beginning of the tobacco marketing season in March, robbers and conmen have
besieged Rusape, where nine contract auction floors are operating, preying on
farmers from prominent tobacco-producing areas such as Headlands, Nyazura,
Nyamajura and Odzi, as well as Wedza and Macheke from the neighbouring
Mashonaland East Province.
Last week,
police issued a statement warning members of the public to be vigilant as the
robbery cases escalate.
The attack on
Voedsel Tobacco International Auction Floors follows on the heels of a
nocturnal raid at Rusape Town Council, Total Service Station and Chiwetu
Primary School.
Five unknown
armed robbers also attacked a tobacco delivery truck along the Rusape-Ruura
Road, and made off with 41 bales worth at least US$17 010 that were being
transported to Sub-Sahara Auction Floors in Rusape.
The incident,
which has sent chills down the spines of tobacco farmers, occurred on April 7
around 2am when the truck that was being driven by Mr Blessing Mutyakureva (24)
was transporting the consignment.
The robbers
blocked the road with large stones and logs, and when the truck crew stopped to
remove the barricades, the five assailants emerged from the bushes, armed with
knobkerries and machetes, and smashed the front windshield of the truck.
Mr Mutyakureva
was heavily assaulted and sustained serious injuries, including losing two
front teeth and a deep cut below the right eye, while his three colleagues
aboard the truck suffered swollen ankles and also complained of back pain.
Tobacco Farmers
Union of Zimbabwe president, Mr Victor Mariranyika said farmers must be
vigilant and safeguard, both their crop and earnings, and called on merchants
to screen people who access their auction floors. Manica Post
