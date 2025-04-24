ZACC : 100% CONVICTION RATE THIS YEAR

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has recorded a 100 percent conviction rate on all the cases they have referred to the National Prosecuting Authority since the start of the year.
In total, the
anti-graft body has handled 183 cases since January this year, with Harare
accounting for 158 of the cases, followed by Gweru on 11, Mutare on Nine while
three and two cases were received from Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East
respectively.
There were no
reported cases from Bulawayo and Masvingo, but ZACC attributed that to a lack
of public awareness on the existence of ZACC offices in those province.
“It can be
noted that other provinces recorded less than 10 percent of total reports
received, and this can be attributed to lack of public awareness of the
existence of ZACC offices in these provinces. The assertion is further
supported by the increased number of reports being made in Harare by members of
the public from provinces where the Commission already has established offices.
There is therefore a need for increased awareness raising,” said ZACC in its
first quarterly report.
Of the reported
cases, fraud constitutes the highest number of cases (45), followed by criminal
abuse of office (21).
Of the 99 cases
referred to NPA for prosecution in the period under review, and among those
already submitted before the courts, 12 went through full trial and were
concluded by the courts. Twelve convictions and zero acquittals were registered
with a conviction rate of 100 percent.
ZACC said of
the 183 reports received in the first quarter, 87 of the reports were received
against males, 23 were against females, 18 against groups such as organizations
and 55 of the reports were received against unspecified individuals.
The Commission
made 82 arrests in the first quarter of 2025 of which 54 were males, 25 females
and three organisations.
“The
Commission’s thrust in investigation of crime is to target investigation of
high-profile cases, especially those that impact negatively on the economy. For
the period under review, 26 high-profile cases were referred to NPA out of the
99 cases referred,” said the anti-graft body. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment