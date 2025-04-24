ZACC : 100% CONVICTION RATE THIS YEAR

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has recorded a 100 percent conviction rate on all the cases they have referred to the National Prosecuting Authority since the start of the year.

In total, the anti-graft body has handled 183 cases since January this year, with Harare accounting for 158 of the cases, followed by Gweru on 11, Mutare on Nine while three and two cases were received from Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East respectively.

There were no reported cases from Bulawayo and Masvingo, but ZACC attributed that to a lack of public awareness on the existence of ZACC offices in those province.

“It can be noted that other provinces recorded less than 10 percent of total reports received, and this can be attributed to lack of public awareness of the existence of ZACC offices in these provinces. The assertion is further supported by the increased number of reports being made in Harare by members of the public from provinces where the Commission already has established offices. There is therefore a need for increased awareness raising,” said ZACC in its first quarterly report.

Of the reported cases, fraud constitutes the highest number of cases (45), followed by criminal abuse of office (21).

Of the 99 cases referred to NPA for prosecution in the period under review, and among those already submitted before the courts, 12 went through full trial and were concluded by the courts. Twelve convictions and zero acquittals were registered with a conviction rate of 100 percent.

ZACC said of the 183 reports received in the first quarter, 87 of the reports were received against males, 23 were against females, 18 against groups such as organizations and 55 of the reports were received against unspecified individuals.

The Commission made 82 arrests in the first quarter of 2025 of which 54 were males, 25 females and three organisations.

“The Commission’s thrust in investigation of crime is to target investigation of high-profile cases, especially those that impact negatively on the economy. For the period under review, 26 high-profile cases were referred to NPA out of the 99 cases referred,” said the anti-graft body. Chronicle