FUNDING CUTS : PANIC STOCKPILING OF ARVs BEGINS

Anecdotal reports indicate to some recipients of care in the HIV sector having resorted to stockpiling antiretroviral therapy (ART) due to fears of future shortages amid funding cuts.

Despite the government’s assurance of sufficient stock, recipients of care are hoarding medication, potentially leading to artificial shortages in some urban health facilities.

The funding freeze and cuts on funding by the Trump administration, if effected in full could cost the country approximately US$522 million. The 90-day-review period ends on 19 April, and the nation awaits the outcome. The freeze has already affected hundreds of civil society organisations, health workers, and clinics.

While ART is free in public hospitals, council-run clinics, and mission hospitals, however, the uncertainty surrounding funding has sparked panic among recipients of care. Zimbabwe is one of the few countries globally to have domestic funding for HIV.

The AIDS Levy in Zimbabwe is a notable example of a domestic funding mechanism for health. Established in 1999, it imposes a 3% tax on individuals’ taxable income and companies’ profits (excluding the mining industry until 2015). Managed by the National AIDS Council (NAC), the levy has generated significant revenue, including US$38.6 million in 2014.

Sadly, with the United States dollar component of the AIDS Levy having been carried by the NGO sector and those supported by those employed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Centre for Diseases Control (CDC), the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and many other foreign funded organisations, the proceeds to the US dollar component have gone down. The country needs to come up with sustainable ways besides the numerous taxes.

At law, 55% of the AIDS funds is dedicated to purchasing antiretroviral medications.

The AIDS Levy has contributed significantly to Zimbabwe’s HIV response, particularly in ensuring a stable supply of antiretroviral therapy for second and third line treatment.

The consequences of stockpiling of ART could lead to wasted medication, expired drugs, and unintended consequences. With 1.2 million people on ART in Zimbabwe, the situation requires careful management to ensure a steady supply of medication.

The National AIDS Council (NAC) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bernard Madzima, in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Raymond Yekeye, the Operations Director, addressing editors in Chinhoyi reassured the nation that there was enough ART.

Dr Madzima said there was no need to panic. The country had enough antiretroviral therapy for six months in the inventory.

“The country has enough stock for everyone on ART. We had already procured medicines for HIV, TB, and malaria, but deliveries were being made in phases. The next shipment is on the way,” said Dr Madzima.

He highlighted that 31% of ARVs in Zimbabwe were procured through US funding. The Global Fund (GF), other partners and the government procure the rest.

Availability assured

Speaking at the same workshop, Dr Owen Mugurungi, Director in the AIDS/TB Unit said there currently has been no disturbance in the supply chain and distribution.

“Stocks of ARV supplies, HIV, viral load and other lab test kits, as well as condoms are available at facilities/service points, district, regional, and national warehouses with minimum or no disruption of distribution,” said Dr Mugurungi.

The UNAIDS country report as of 10 April, 2025 states: “Some USAID and CDC-supported organisations have resumed work, while others are still on pause pending the 90-day review.

Public health facilities continue to provide key services despite disruptions, with support from the Global Fund in 21 out of 64 districts.

“Human resources disruptions are affecting HIV treatment services, including medicine distribution, patient management, and monitoring.

“HIV prevention services for key populations (sex workers, men who have sex with men, gay men, people who use drugs, transgender persons, prisoners) are disrupted, including access to PrEP exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), HIV testing, counseling, ART services, opioid agonist therapy, and harm reduction services.

“DHIS2 (District Health Information Software 2) is impacted due to the pause in human resources funding.

“Stigma and discrimination programmes funded by PEPFAR have stopped, affecting key populations.

“Despite disruptions, public health facilities and the Global Fund continue to provide essential services,” said the report on their website. Masvingo Mirror