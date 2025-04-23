CLUB BOSS ARRESTED FOR INCITING VIOLENCE

Blessing “Boss JB” Charakupa, the owner of Club Zone in Machipisa in Harare, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly inciting violence related to a land dispute.
Charakupa (35),
was taken into custody at Waterfalls Police Station after a group linked to him
reportedly attacked builders at a property in Houghton Park.
The group
arrived in a Nissan NP200 and a Toyota Hiace, escalating tensions in the area.
The dispute
revolves around a piece of land measuring 4 500 square metres in Houghton Park.
Mr Malvin Chifamba identified this land between 2016 and 2017 and subsequently
partnered with a Mr Mapako to apply for it.
Together, they
allegedly secured a lease in 2020. During the construction phase, Mr Mapako
faced financial difficulties, prompting him to enlist Charakupa’s help.
As the trio
moved forward, they allegedly built a three-roomed house on the property.
However, Charakupa allegedly demolished the original precast wall and
constructed a new one without the consent of Messrs Mapako and Chifamba. This
act allegedly initiated a series of conflicts regarding ownership and control
over the land.
The lease
agreement expired in 2023, and while Messrs Mapako and Chifamba were unable to
renew it due to financial constraints, Charakupa took it upon himself to renew
the lease, allegedly aided by his former manager, Chisango.
Tensions
worsened when Chisango allegedly stole important documents related to the land,
which led to the sale of the property to a businessman known as Simba, also
referred to as Cymplex.
In 2024, Simba
began operations for his business, Simba Motor Spares, on the disputed land. On
April 20, 2025, one of Simba’s employees, Stephan Kanosvova, reported that six
individuals associated with Charakupa vandalised his vehicle, smashing its
windows. The following day, a group of eight men allegedly sent by Charakupa
gained access to the premises and damaged a wooden cabin.
On the day of
Charakupa’s arrest, plain clothes police officers interviewed Simba’s manager,
Robson Dauka, at the construction site. Charakupa arrived shortly after,
driving an unregistered vehicle.
His associates
then allegedly threw stones and attacked builders at the site. Following this
incident, Charakupa was arrested by the police, facing allegations of inciting
public violence. Herald
