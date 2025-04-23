CLUB BOSS ARRESTED FOR INCITING VIOLENCE

Blessing “Boss JB” Charakupa, the owner of Club Zone in Machipisa in Harare, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly inciting violence related to a land dispute.

Charakupa (35), was taken into custody at Waterfalls Police Station after a group linked to him reportedly attacked builders at a property in Houghton Park.

The group arrived in a Nissan NP200 and a Toyota Hiace, escalating tensions in the area.

The dispute revolves around a piece of land measuring 4 500 square metres in Houghton Park. Mr Malvin Chifamba identified this land between 2016 and 2017 and subsequently partnered with a Mr Mapako to apply for it.

Together, they allegedly secured a lease in 2020. During the construction phase, Mr Mapako faced financial difficulties, prompting him to enlist Charakupa’s help.

As the trio moved forward, they allegedly built a three-roomed house on the property. However, Charakupa allegedly demolished the original precast wall and constructed a new one without the consent of Messrs Mapako and Chifamba. This act allegedly initiated a series of conflicts regarding ownership and control over the land.

The lease agreement expired in 2023, and while Messrs Mapako and Chifamba were unable to renew it due to financial constraints, Charakupa took it upon himself to renew the lease, allegedly aided by his former manager, Chisango.

Tensions worsened when Chisango allegedly stole important documents related to the land, which led to the sale of the property to a businessman known as Simba, also referred to as Cymplex.

In 2024, Simba began operations for his business, Simba Motor Spares, on the disputed land. On April 20, 2025, one of Simba’s employees, Stephan Kanosvova, reported that six individuals associated with Charakupa vandalised his vehicle, smashing its windows. The following day, a group of eight men allegedly sent by Charakupa gained access to the premises and damaged a wooden cabin.

On the day of Charakupa’s arrest, plain clothes police officers interviewed Simba’s manager, Robson Dauka, at the construction site. Charakupa arrived shortly after, driving an unregistered vehicle.

His associates then allegedly threw stones and attacked builders at the site. Following this incident, Charakupa was arrested by the police, facing allegations of inciting public violence. Herald