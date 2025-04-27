EU DUTY FREE EXPORTS FOR ZIM FIRMS



In a landmark move aimed at enhancing trade relations between Zimbabwe and the European Union, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst Von Kirchmann, declared that Zimbabwean companies can now export any product to the bloc duty-free.

This initiative was announced at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo last week, where Ambassador Von Kirchmann spoke about the unique advantages available to local businesses.

The announcement comes at a time when the world was grappling with tariffs that were imposed by United States President Donald Trump recently, and are viewed in some quarters as barriers to trade.

“We have been participating in ZITF for the last two or three years, which signifies our long-standing and reliable commitment to the Zimbabwean people,” said Ambassador Von Kirchmann.

“Amid global discussions on trade barriers, we are proud to say that any Zimbabwean company can export any product to the EU without tariffs or duties,” he noted.

While some EU imports to Zimbabwe are still subject to duties, this favourable export condition provides a significant opportunity for local businesses to thrive.

Ambassador Von Kirchmann also reported a substantial increase in European foreign direct investment (FDI) in Zimbabwe, revealing that FDI from the EU has tripled in recent years.

“The EU and its member states are investing over 500 million euros into sustainable agriculture and women empowerment,” he said.

This includes initiatives aimed at providing farmers with drought-resistant crops and enhancing livelihoods in vulnerable regions.

Despite the positive export conditions, the ambassador acknowledged a trade imbalance favouring Zimbabwe, with the country exporting more to the EU than it imports.

“Zimbabwe is exporting more to the EU than importing, and we are fine with that,” he clarified.

The primary exports from Zimbabwe to the EU are horticultural products, with the EU being a major buyer of these goods.

Ambassador Von Kirchmann highlighted the fact that the EU buys over 40 percent of Zimbabwe’s horticultural products, making it the largest buyer in this sector.

With an annual trade volume exceeding 700 million euros, the EU ranks as Zimbabwe’s fourth-largest trading partner.

One of the key challenges identified by Ambassador Von Kirchmann is the lack of awareness among Zimbabwean companies regarding their duty-free access to the European market.

“Every time I speak to companies, I find many are unaware that they can export to the EU duty-free. I hope that through media outreach, more companies will learn about this fantastic opportunity,” he said.

Focusing on empowering the private sector as a driver of economic growth, the EU has launched various initiatives, including a recent €60 million lending facility through the European Investment Bank.

This funding aims to provide long-term loans at low-interest rates to local companies, fostering industrialization and job creation.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Von Kirchmann announced the inaugural EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum, scheduled for May 20 to 22 in Harare.

This forum aims to foster partnerships and joint ventures between European and Zimbabwean companies, particularly in key sectors.

“We have identified value chains where Zimbabwe has a genuine interest and where Europe also sees potential,” he said.

Key sectors of focus include agriculture, horticulture, and agro-processing, with specific interests in products like berries, citrus, and macadamia nuts.

The forum will also explore opportunities in renewable energy and mining, aiming to support the beneficiation of the mining sector rather than just primary extraction. Herald