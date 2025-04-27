FOREIGNERS HAVE SQUEEZED US OUT : LOCALS

Foreign entrepreneurs are increasingly taking up space in the retail sector, which is, however, legally reserved for locals.

While the law is clear, enforcement seems to be a challenge.

Entrepreneurs from Nigeria, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, India, China and Tanzania have established retail outlets across Harare’s central business district, including in key commercial areas such as Chinhoyi Street, Kaguvi Street, and George Silundika Avenue.

But most of the traders either operate using business licences registered under Zimbabwean nationals or without business permits.

Investigations revealed that foreign entrepreneurs are not only operating shops, but have also taken control of entire buildings, which they rent and subdivide into smaller stalls. These mini-markets are then leased out to locals, effectively creating foreign-run shopping complexes.

In Sir Seretse Khama Street, formerly Angwa Street, for example, a Congolese national is managing over 20 retail units in one commercial building.

None of the businesses display valid investment licences from the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), among other requirements. The proliferation of unregistered tuck shops and mini-markets has raised the alarm among local entrepreneurs and formal retail chains.

Major supermarkets such as TM Pick n Pay, OK Zimbabwe and Spar have been reporting declining foot traffic and reduced sales partly because of unregulated businesses.

These small shops often offer basic goods like cooking oil, rice, sugar and clothing at significantly lower prices than formal retailers, raising concerns over tax evasion, smuggling and unfair competition.

Confederation of the Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Dr Denford Mutashu said the retail and wholesale business falls under sectors reserved for Zimbabweans.

“We also have reports of some investors who come into the country purportedly to invest in manufacturing, mining or other productive sectors, only to divert into retail; that is not only unfortunate but unacceptable,” he said.

“CZR will soon take stock of who should remain or vacate the sector to pave the way for locals. It is also disheartening that others have become a nuisance by pushing illicit drugs, entering into marriages of convenience . . . , funding opposition politics, engaging in money laundering and general disregard of the country’s laws . . .

“Others have operated retail and wholesale businesses with no traceable investment locally. There are some who came into the country as ‘refugees’ but sneak in and out of the country to build mansions in countries they ‘ran away’ from.”

Ministry of Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary Dr Thomas Utete Wushe said foreigners could only operate in reserved sectors provided they have been authorised by the minister.

“The concept of reserved sectors emanates from the country’s endeavour to promote indigenisation and economic empowerment of its citizens,” he said.

“The major objective being that Zimbabwean citizens have a greater stake in the country’s economy and thus need some protection from foreign competition, particularly in sectors with very low barriers to entry or those that are not capital intensive. In 2024, stakeholders lobbied for the addition of five more sectors into reserved sectors, citing unfair competition from foreign-owned businesses, and these were approved by the Minister of Finance after extensive consultations.

“The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, through the Finance Act No. 2 of 2024, amended the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act to include five more sectors in November 2024. The five added sectors are the haulage and logistics industry; pharmaceutical retailing; shipping and forwarding; customs and clearing; and borehole drilling.” Herald