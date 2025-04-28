ZIM TO PRODUCE COAL TAR

A ground-breaking project poised to revolutionise road construction in Zimbabwe has been unveiled, showcasing how strong partnership between Government, academia and the private sector can yield innovative, cost-effective and sustainable solutions for national development.

The project, known as the Coal Tar Project, is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) and Midlands State University (MSU).

It aims to produce a locally manufactured, environmentally friendly road binder as an alternative to costly imported bitumen.

The first prototype overlay is scheduled to be rolled out on the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road this week where it will serve as a live testing site for the innovation’s effectiveness.

Developed at Zimchem’s industrial plant in Redcliff, the project utilises crude tar from Hwange coking ovens and recycled chrysotile fibres from the Shabanie-Mashava mines to create a fibre-modified coal tar binder.

The result is a more durable and eco-conscious material that is also significantly cheaper — US$0,70 per litre compared to US$2,50 per litre for imported bitumen.

Speaking during the inaugural “Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development” indaba” held during the recent Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, the ministry’s chief research and testing officer who is also the principal investigator, Mr Actor Zonde, said the innovation is a game changer for the construction industry.

“By combining coal tar with recycled chrysotile fibres, we have engineered a binder that outperforms traditional materials.

“Laboratory tests show a 50 percent increase in tensile strength, reaching 5,8 mega pascals and thermal stability up to 90°C, significantly reducing road degradation in extreme weather,” he said.

Mr Zonde said the innovation also addresses environmental and health concerns associated with older coal tar variants.

“Through silicate catalysis, we have slashed toxic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) emissions, making the material safer for workers and communities,” said Mr Zonde.

He said the project aligns with Zimbabwe’s push for industrial self-reliance.

The Zimchem plant, with a monthly capacity of 150 tonnes, is already operational and supplying materials for the ongoing resealing of the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road. Beyond enhancing road quality, the innovation is contributing to job creation and industrial revival in areas like Redcliff and Zvishavane.

“This isn’t just about building better roads, it’s about building livelihoods. Reviving operations at Shabanie-Mashava mines and scaling up production at Zimchem will boost employment and cut infrastructure development costs, making housing more affordable in under-served areas,” said Mr Zonde.

Preliminary results show the binder is highly resistant to bleeding and cracking, and the Department of Roads plans to expand its use for pothole patching and rejuvenation of recycled asphalt, further slashing maintenance costs. Chronicle