ZIM TO PRODUCE COAL TAR

A ground-breaking project poised to revolutionise road construction in Zimbabwe has been unveiled, showcasing how strong partnership between Government, academia and the private sector can yield innovative, cost-effective and sustainable solutions for national development.
The project,
known as the Coal Tar Project, is a joint initiative by the Ministry of
Transport and Infrastructural Development, the Research Council of Zimbabwe
(RCZ) and Midlands State University (MSU).
It aims to
produce a locally manufactured, environmentally friendly road binder as an
alternative to costly imported bitumen.
The first
prototype overlay is scheduled to be rolled out on the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road this
week where it will serve as a live testing site for the innovation’s
effectiveness.
Developed at
Zimchem’s industrial plant in Redcliff, the project utilises crude tar from
Hwange coking ovens and recycled chrysotile fibres from the Shabanie-Mashava
mines to create a fibre-modified coal tar binder.
The result is a
more durable and eco-conscious material that is also significantly cheaper —
US$0,70 per litre compared to US$2,50 per litre for imported bitumen.
Speaking during
the inaugural “Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic
Development” indaba” held during the recent Zimbabwe International Trade Fair
(ZITF) in Bulawayo, the ministry’s chief research and testing officer who is
also the principal investigator, Mr Actor Zonde, said the innovation is a game
changer for the construction industry.
“By combining
coal tar with recycled chrysotile fibres, we have engineered a binder that
outperforms traditional materials.
“Laboratory
tests show a 50 percent increase in tensile strength, reaching 5,8 mega pascals
and thermal stability up to 90°C, significantly reducing road degradation in
extreme weather,” he said.
Mr Zonde said
the innovation also addresses environmental and health concerns associated with
older coal tar variants.
“Through
silicate catalysis, we have slashed toxic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons
(PAHs) emissions, making the material safer for workers and communities,” said
Mr Zonde.
He said the
project aligns with Zimbabwe’s push for industrial self-reliance.
The Zimchem
plant, with a monthly capacity of 150 tonnes, is already operational and
supplying materials for the ongoing resealing of the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road. Beyond
enhancing road quality, the innovation is contributing to job creation and
industrial revival in areas like Redcliff and Zvishavane.
“This isn’t
just about building better roads, it’s about building livelihoods. Reviving
operations at Shabanie-Mashava mines and scaling up production at Zimchem will
boost employment and cut infrastructure development costs, making housing more
affordable in under-served areas,” said Mr Zonde.
Preliminary
results show the binder is highly resistant to bleeding and cracking, and the
Department of Roads plans to expand its use for pothole patching and
rejuvenation of recycled asphalt, further slashing maintenance costs. Chronicle
