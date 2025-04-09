MADZIBABA RAPES TEEN STUDENT AT SHRINE

A Waterfalls self-styled prophet was on Monday arrested for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old student.

Madzibaba Conilius Muza was reported to have lured the student into his shrine sometime in November last year, claiming that she had an object in her stomach he wanted to remove by having sex with her.

The student fell pregnant and after Madzibaba Conilius learnt about her pregnancy, he promised to marry her thereby silencing her from disclosing the act to her parents.

Madzibaba Conilius allegedly turned his Mercedes Benz into a love nest where he would sexually abuse the student every Tuesday.

He would pick the student from school and spend the day with her.

The evil act came to light when the student’s parent noticed an unusual behaviour and she disclosed her pregnancy and rape.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested a Waterfalls church leader for rape. He stands accused of raping and impregnating a girl aged 15 at his shrine.

“The accused person is expecting to appear in court tomorrow (today),” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro