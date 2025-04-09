MADZIBABA RAPES TEEN STUDENT AT SHRINE

A Waterfalls self-styled prophet was on Monday arrested for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old student.
Madzibaba
Conilius Muza was reported to have lured the student into his shrine sometime
in November last year, claiming that she had an object in her stomach he wanted
to remove by having sex with her.
The student
fell pregnant and after Madzibaba Conilius learnt about her pregnancy, he
promised to marry her thereby silencing her from disclosing the act to her
parents.
Madzibaba
Conilius allegedly turned his Mercedes Benz into a love nest where he would
sexually abuse the student every Tuesday.
He would pick
the student from school and spend the day with her.
The evil act
came to light when the student’s parent noticed an unusual behaviour and she
disclosed her pregnancy and rape.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the
arrest.
“Police
arrested a Waterfalls church leader for rape. He stands accused of raping and
impregnating a girl aged 15 at his shrine.
“The accused
person is expecting to appear in court tomorrow (today),” said Insp Chakanza. H
Metro
