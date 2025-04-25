DUO RAPES 94-YEAR-OLD GRANNY

Police in Nyamapanda, Mashonaland East Province, have launched a manhunt for two unknown men who brutally raped a 94-year-old woman on April 20, 2025.
The incident
occurred during the night while the victim was sleeping alone in her home.
According to
Deputy Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Inspector
Misheck Denhere, the elderly woman had retired to bed and secured her door with
a stick.
Shortly
afterwards, two men forcibly entered her home.
The first
suspect gained entry and raped her while the second remained outside.
After the first
assault, the second suspect entered, strangled the victim, and also raped her
before both fled the scene.
The victim
managed to inform her son, who promptly reported the incident to ZRP
Nyamapanda. Police responded to the scene, but the suspects remain at large.
Investigations are ongoing.
Asst Insp
Denhere condemned the attack, stating, “This is a shameful incident that goes
against our morals and cultural values.” He appealed to the public for any
information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, emphasising the
need to protect vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those living
with disabilities.
In a related
matter, unconfirmed reports indicate that approximately four women in Hwedza
have been attacked and raped by an unidentified assailant who targets those
living alone during night time. Authorities have raised a red flag over these
incidents, although police have yet to confirm the reports.
As the
investigation continues, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report
any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Herald
