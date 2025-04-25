DUO RAPES 94-YEAR-OLD GRANNY

Police in Nyamapanda, Mashonaland East Province, have launched a manhunt for two unknown men who brutally raped a 94-year-old woman on April 20, 2025.

The incident occurred during the night while the victim was sleeping alone in her home.

According to Deputy Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere, the elderly woman had retired to bed and secured her door with a stick.

Shortly afterwards, two men forcibly entered her home.

The first suspect gained entry and raped her while the second remained outside.

After the first assault, the second suspect entered, strangled the victim, and also raped her before both fled the scene.

The victim managed to inform her son, who promptly reported the incident to ZRP Nyamapanda. Police responded to the scene, but the suspects remain at large. Investigations are ongoing.

Asst Insp Denhere condemned the attack, stating, “This is a shameful incident that goes against our morals and cultural values.” He appealed to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, emphasising the need to protect vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those living with disabilities.

In a related matter, unconfirmed reports indicate that approximately four women in Hwedza have been attacked and raped by an unidentified assailant who targets those living alone during night time. Authorities have raised a red flag over these incidents, although police have yet to confirm the reports.

As the investigation continues, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Herald