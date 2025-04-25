BRIG-GEN AND EX CIO DIRECTOR DECLARED NATIONAL HEROES

President Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on two decorated former freedom fighters, Retired Brigadier-General Victor Rungani and Retired Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director Cde Walter Basopo, after considering their immense contribution to the country before and after Independence.

The two sons of the soil, who hail from Masvingo province, died on Tuesday this week.

Brig-Gen Rungani died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare. He was 76.

Cde Basopo died at Life Groenkloof Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. He was 66. Dates for the burial of the two are yet to be confirmed.

Both of them played major roles in the security sector and contributed significantly during and after the liberation struggle.

Minister of State for National Security Lovemore Matuke, who is also Zanu-PF Secretary for Security, delivered the messages of national hero status to the Rungani and Basopo families.

Brig-Gen Rungani’s hero status was announced in the morning at the Rungani family home in Goromonzi while Cde Basopo’s status was announced in the afternoon.

Said Minister Matuke: “His Excellency President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, has conferred National Hero status on Cde Brig-Gen Rungani.

“Cde Rungani will be interred at the National Heroes Acre at a date to be announced.”

Minister Matuke said President Mnangagwa considered the role played by Brig-Gen Rungani during and after the liberation struggle.

Family spokesperson, Professor Ellen Rungani, commended President Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for recognising her father’s contribution to the country during and after the liberation struggle.

“We really appreciate the Government and the party’s support during this difficult period. We hope to follow in the footsteps of our father,” she said.

Mourners are gathered at Number 9 Bally Vaughan Farm, Goromonzi.

Minister Matuke urged Zimbabweans to be patriotic and follow the footsteps of the decorated soldier. Announcement of the national hero status for Cde Basopo was done at the family home in Harare.

Said Minister Matuke: “His Excellency President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, has conferred National Hero status on Cde Basopo.

“He will be interred at the National Heroes Acre on a date to be advised. He was the nation’s intelligence supremo.”

Minister Matuke described Cde Basopo as a true patriot and gallant son of the soil.

Meanwhile, Brig-Gen Rungani was a respected military figure whose service and leadership contributed significantly to the development and maintenance of the army’s engineering capabilities.

He once served as director of the Zimbabwe National Army’s Engineering Military Equipment Directorate.

Besides being a military commander, Brig-Gen Rungani was a successful farmer and businessman.

With a thriving farm, he was into cattle, goat, piggery, chicken rearing and horticulture production. Herald