SMALL HOUSE ORDERED TO PAY $25K

The High Court has slapped war veteran and prominent sugarcane farmer Peter Machingura’s mistress, Eugenia Juvoringo Machaya with a record $25,000 unopposed adultery damages summons.
The adultery
damages filed by Viola Dhudhla Machingura, the war veteran farmer’s wife of 41
years is the highest that the High Court in Masvingo has granted so far.
The damages
were awarded after the defendant’s plea was struck out for non-attendance at
the pre-trial conference and her subsequent application for rescission was
deemed abandoned at the High Court in Masvingo on April 23 where Viola was
represented by Pauline Chimwanda of Saratoga Makausi Law Chambers.
Initially Viola
had applied for $50 000 damages.
The High Court
Judge was Justice Joel Mambara who issued the unopposed summons in favor of
Viola.
According to
the summons, Machaya must pay the damages as she caused severe emotional
trauma, public humiliation, and loss of role in the family to the applicant.
Viola, a
lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University and church elder, reportedly requires
medical treatment for diabetes, hypertension, and depression due to the
extramarital affair between her husband of 41years and Machaya.
The sheriff
will put Machaya’s items up for auction immediately if she fails to pay the
$25,000 as the writ has already been prepared by the applicant’s lawyers.
It is also
alleged that Machaya is still married to her first husband and has not divorced
him, meaning she is engaging in a possible adulterous relationship with
Machingura, with whom she has two children. Midweek Watch
0 comments:
Post a Comment