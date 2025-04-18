JOBLESS MAN TO LOSE HOUSE OVER US$2 500 LOAN

A Kuwadzana Extension couple is on the verge of losing their house over a US$2500 loan.
Peston
Kamberere, 57, and Betty Sachinda, 55, applied for US$2500 loan from Tottengram
Investments Pvt Ltd with the intention of starting a mining business sometime
in 2023.
They
surrendered title deeds of their four-roomed house as surety and failed to pay
back the money on time.
Tottengram
Investments approached Harare Civil Court and successfully got an Order to sell
the immovable property under case C-CD249/2024 within seven days if Peston
failed to raise US$6000 accrued from the debt.
Peston, an
ardent follower of Mugodhi Apostolic Faith church, told H-Metro that he agreed
with his wife Betty to take their lives if they lose their house.
“I regret
applying for a loan since I was not gainfully employed,” said Peston.
“Our intention
was to venture into business and we bought a hammer mill to grind stones in
Mudzi.
“The business
failed to bear fruits that is why we failed to pay back and the loan accrued an
interest.
“Hatisikurara,
izvezvi amai vaendawo kuhama neshamwari ini nekoko asi takabvumirana kuti
tikashaya mari yacho zvekuti itorwe, hupenyu tosiira vana,” said Peston.
He attended
their church passover conference in Hwedza but claims none of the members
managed to give him an ear.
“I failed to
get help from my relatives, friends and church members.
“We were at
Hwedza Chitope and broke the bread and shared cup of wine for our passover
feast.
“I took my
matter before our church Bishop but nothing materialised.
“Imba ikatorwa
ndipo pagumira upenyu hwangu nemudzimai tosiirawo vana vedu upenyu hwacho,”
said Peston.
Peston was
referred to police Community Relations Liaison Officer for counseling after he
was caught knocking every door at government offices and church sanctuaries
begging for help. H Metro
