JOBLESS MAN TO LOSE HOUSE OVER US$2 500 LOAN

A Kuwadzana Extension couple is on the verge of losing their house over a US$2500 loan.

Peston Kamberere, 57, and Betty Sachinda, 55, applied for US$2500 loan from Tottengram Investments Pvt Ltd with the intention of starting a mining business sometime in 2023.

They surrendered title deeds of their four-roomed house as surety and failed to pay back the money on time.

Tottengram Investments approached Harare Civil Court and successfully got an Order to sell the immovable property under case C-CD249/2024 within seven days if Peston failed to raise US$6000 accrued from the debt.

Peston, an ardent follower of Mugodhi Apostolic Faith church, told H-Metro that he agreed with his wife Betty to take their lives if they lose their house.

“I regret applying for a loan since I was not gainfully employed,” said Peston.

“Our intention was to venture into business and we bought a hammer mill to grind stones in Mudzi.

“The business failed to bear fruits that is why we failed to pay back and the loan accrued an interest.

“Hatisikurara, izvezvi amai vaendawo kuhama neshamwari ini nekoko asi takabvumirana kuti tikashaya mari yacho zvekuti itorwe, hupenyu tosiira vana,” said Peston.

He attended their church passover conference in Hwedza but claims none of the members managed to give him an ear.

“I failed to get help from my relatives, friends and church members.

“We were at Hwedza Chitope and broke the bread and shared cup of wine for our passover feast.

“I took my matter before our church Bishop but nothing materialised.

“Imba ikatorwa ndipo pagumira upenyu hwangu nemudzimai tosiirawo vana vedu upenyu hwacho,” said Peston.

Peston was referred to police Community Relations Liaison Officer for counseling after he was caught knocking every door at government offices and church sanctuaries begging for help.