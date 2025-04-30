COUNTERFEITS : GOVT RAMPS UP PROSECUTIONS



The government is prosecuting more than 200 cases as it moves to halt the influx of counterfeit products smuggled through the country’s porous borders.

According to the Industry and Commerce ministry’s taskforce on business malpractices, the government is intensifying the crackdown on counterfeit products.

In a statement yesterday, the government said work to stop smuggling and the sale of counterfeit goods continued, leaving no one and no place behind.

“As of today, the cumulative total tally of businesses inspected country-wide stands at 2 243. Total prosecutions are now at 203 while 269 compliance notices have been issued,” it said.

“The taskforce has seized a total of 4 315 units of different products nationwide. All businesses are reminded to uphold professionalism for the growth of the economy and public safety.”

Notable interceptions in recent years include a truck at the Beitbridge Border Post (South Africa), found concealing 1 200 counterfeit solar panels worth US$320 000 beneath legitimate textiles.

In Harare’s Mbare market, a midnight raid uncovered 450 boxes of adulterated painkillers and antibiotics, some containing toxic substances.

“These are not victimless crimes,” said medical practitioner Mlungisi Ndebele. “Counterfeit medicines can kill and substandard electronics have caused fires in homes. We are targeting every link in the chain — smugglers, warehouses and retailers.”

Court records reveal at least 17 arrests in the past month, including two South African nationals accused of operating a cross-border smuggling network.

The surge in counterfeit goods, primarily trafficked from South Africa, Zambia and other neighbouring countries, has devastated local industries.

Experts acknowledge challenges, including corruption and poorly-secured borders.

The government is drafting stricter penalties, including a 10-year jail term for smugglers and lifetime trade bans for repeat offenders. Newsday