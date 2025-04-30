AIRZIM EMPLOYEE CARJACKED AT KNIFEPOINT

An Air Zimbabwe employee on Monday lost his vehicle to two of the five passengers he offered transport to Chitungwiza.
Takawira Gutu,
44, picked up five passengers that included three males and two females at
corner Julius Nyerere and Robert Mugabe Road to Chitungwiza.
He was driving
a silver Honda Fit, registration AEJ 3435.
One female
passenger disembarked at Chinhamo turn-off, and another female passenger
indicated that she wanted to disembark at corner Seke Road and Delport Road bus
stop.
When Takawira
reached the bus stop, the female passenger disembarked and that is when the two
passengers who were seated at the back seat grabbed him and pointed a knife at
his neck.
They pulled him to the back seat, tied his legs and hands with a shoe lace. One of the robbers took charge of the vehicle and drove towards Epworth.
When they
passed Manyame Air Base, the vehicle stopped and the accused persons took the
other male passenger’s cellphone, USD$7 and then threw him out of the moving
vehicle.
The vehicle
stopped at a place unknown to Takawira and refuelled. The two robbers stabbed
Takawira on the back and on the palms using a knife.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating a robbery and car theft cases involving a motorist who offered
transport to unsuspecting passengers,” said Insp Chakanza.
“They dumped
him at a secluded place along Chiremba Road near Ruwa River and drove away with
complainant’s vehicle. Complainant managed to untie himself and sought help at
a nearby house.
“He was
assisted to make a report at ZRP Epworth by a well wisher.
“He lost his
vehicle, Huawei Y7 cellphone, Samsung laptop, laptop bag, two pairs of shoes,
three neck ties, a black sweater and USD$197.
“Total value
stolen is USD$4500. “Complainant was referred to Chitungwiza Hospital for
medical assistance,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
