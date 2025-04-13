EU WITHDRAWS FUNDING FOR ZIM

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s decision to sign the much criticised Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill into law has drawn an immediate response from the European Union (EU), which has withdrawn funding meant to help Zimbabwe in negotiations to restructure its US$21 billion.
Mnangagwa
ignored advice from various quarters, including United Nations rapporteurs on
human rights, not to sign the law that gives the government excessive powers
over the affairs of NGOs.
EU ambassador
to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann yesterday said the signing of the law had
reinforced negative trends on governance.
“Zimbabwe has
over US$21 billion in debt and arrears with bilateral and multilateral
creditors,”von Kirchman said.
“Several years
ago, the government of Zimbabwe initiated a commendable arrears clearance and
debt resolution process to address this situation.
“It is
disappointing to see that Zimbabwe has not upheld its own commitments under
this process, particularly regarding the expansion of civic space.
The new law
imposes undue restrictions on civic space in the country.
The government
claims the law was designed to enhance financial accountability and combat
money laundering, terrorist funding, and criminal financing of political
activities. Standard
