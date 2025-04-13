EU WITHDRAWS FUNDING FOR ZIM

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s decision to sign the much criticised Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill into law has drawn an immediate response from the European Union (EU), which has withdrawn funding meant to help Zimbabwe in negotiations to restructure its US$21 billion.

Mnangagwa ignored advice from various quarters, including United Nations rapporteurs on human rights, not to sign the law that gives the government excessive powers over the affairs of NGOs.

EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann yesterday said the signing of the law had reinforced negative trends on governance.

“Zimbabwe has over US$21 billion in debt and arrears with bilateral and multilateral creditors,”von Kirchman said.

“Several years ago, the government of Zimbabwe initiated a commendable arrears clearance and debt resolution process to address this situation.

“It is disappointing to see that Zimbabwe has not upheld its own commitments under this process, particularly regarding the expansion of civic space.

The new law imposes undue restrictions on civic space in the country.

The government claims the law was designed to enhance financial accountability and combat money laundering, terrorist funding, and criminal financing of political activities. Standard