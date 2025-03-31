GEZA DEMO FLOPS

A planned demonstration that had been called for yesterday by former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, was a monumental flop as Zimbabweans chose to uphold the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country.
Peace prevailed
nationwide, with no meaningful demonstrations recorded as it was business as
usual.
Schools were
open and learners attended classes as usual.
The day served as a testament to the resilience and commitment of Zimbabweans to maintain harmony in their communities, despite the call for unrest.
Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere expressed
gratitude to the general citizenry for choosing to maintain law and order in
the country.
“We would like
to thank all Zimbabweans for the peace and tranquillity experienced throughout
the country. It was business as usual.
“The illegal
primary wish of the cyber terrorists did not materialise,” he said.
Dr Muswere
rallied the nation to remain united, vigilant and steadfast.
“As we continue
to appreciate the role of the security sector in the maintenance of law and
order, we must remain united, vigilant and steadfast against any attempts to
disrupt development.
“Together we
have a shared responsibility to develop our country.
“We are masters
of our destiny. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe,
likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald last night that the
situation was generally calm countrywide.
“The situation
was generally calm today (yesterday) and we would want to applaud the public
for being responsible and shunning any acts of disorder. We will however, be
issuing out a comprehensive statement tomorrow (today) morning,” he said.
Comm Nyathi
implored the public to ignore the misinformation being peddled on social media
platforms.
“The ZRP
reiterates that the situation in Harare CBD is normal and calm including at
Robert Mugabe Square where some social media sites are falsely claiming that
there are people barricading roads with stones.
“This is not
correct. The public should ignore calls by individuals and syndicates through
some social media sites to engage in unlawful public gathering activities. The
police warn social media sites against the circulation of old videos with the
aim of causing alarm and despondency in the country,” he said. Herald
