GEZA DEMO FLOPS



A planned demonstration that had been called for yesterday by former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, was a monumental flop as Zimbabweans chose to uphold the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country.

Peace prevailed nationwide, with no meaningful demonstrations recorded as it was business as usual.

Schools were open and learners attended classes as usual.

The day served as a testament to the resilience and commitment of Zimbabweans to maintain harmony in their communities, despite the call for unrest.





Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere expressed gratitude to the general citizenry for choosing to maintain law and order in the country.

“We would like to thank all Zimbabweans for the peace and tranquillity experienced throughout the country. It was business as usual.

“The illegal primary wish of the cyber terrorists did not materialise,” he said.

Dr Muswere rallied the nation to remain united, vigilant and steadfast.

“As we continue to appreciate the role of the security sector in the maintenance of law and order, we must remain united, vigilant and steadfast against any attempts to disrupt development.

“Together we have a shared responsibility to develop our country.

“We are masters of our destiny. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald last night that the situation was generally calm countrywide.

“The situation was generally calm today (yesterday) and we would want to applaud the public for being responsible and shunning any acts of disorder. We will however, be issuing out a comprehensive statement tomorrow (today) morning,” he said.

Comm Nyathi implored the public to ignore the misinformation being peddled on social media platforms.

“The ZRP reiterates that the situation in Harare CBD is normal and calm including at Robert Mugabe Square where some social media sites are falsely claiming that there are people barricading roads with stones.

“This is not correct. The public should ignore calls by individuals and syndicates through some social media sites to engage in unlawful public gathering activities. The police warn social media sites against the circulation of old videos with the aim of causing alarm and despondency in the country,” he said. Herald