GOVT IN FUMIGATION BLITZ IN MBARE



The government has launched a fumigation blitz in Harare’s Mbare suburb to get rid of bed bugs which have been reported in the high-density area.

The fumigation blitz is in response to the escalating bed bugs infestation mostly in residential flats such as Matererini.

“We appreciate the efforts by all stakeholders because we are having a torrid time here in Mbare,” a resident said.

“We are relieved that government has intervened, we hope this will be a continuous process until we get rid of bedbugs,” another added.

“This is a milestone to address the pressing issue of bedbugs. We have witnessed concerted efforts from all stakeholders to eliminate bedbugs and achieve the desired results within the shortest possible time possible,” Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Omphile Marupi stated.





Apart from the fumigation blitz, plans are underway for the construction of new blocks of flats in Mbare and refurbishment of the old ones.

“We must work together. Please cooperate with those fumigating your houses. We have been sent with the President to fumigate all the places here in Mbare. Government is aware of this challenge. We have a programme to build new blocks of flats and also refurbish all the 53 old blocks of flats,” the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Daniel Garwe said.

Harare City Council, Mayor Jacob Mafume said the current all-stakeholder approach will see consistent and periodic fumigation activities will be carried out in the high-density suburb.

“We will be carrying out periodic fumigation services, which is a continuous approach to terminating these pests, but also to ensure good hygiene practices are practiced,” he said.

As government intensifies its efforts to tackle the bed bugs outbreak in Mbare, emphasis was made on maintaining a cleaner environment meant to prevent the recurrence of the public health concern. zbc