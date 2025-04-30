GOVT IN FUMIGATION BLITZ IN MBARE

The government has launched a fumigation blitz in Harare’s Mbare suburb to get rid of bed bugs which have been reported in the high-density area.
The fumigation
blitz is in response to the escalating bed bugs infestation mostly in
residential flats such as Matererini.
“We appreciate
the efforts by all stakeholders because we are having a torrid time here in
Mbare,” a resident said.
“We are
relieved that government has intervened, we hope this will be a continuous
process until we get rid of bedbugs,” another added.
“This is a milestone to address the pressing issue of bedbugs. We have witnessed concerted efforts from all stakeholders to eliminate bedbugs and achieve the desired results within the shortest possible time possible,” Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Omphile Marupi stated.
Apart from the
fumigation blitz, plans are underway for the construction of new blocks of
flats in Mbare and refurbishment of the old ones.
“We must work
together. Please cooperate with those fumigating your houses. We have been sent
with the President to fumigate all the places here in Mbare. Government is
aware of this challenge. We have a programme to build new blocks of flats and
also refurbish all the 53 old blocks of flats,” the Minister of Local
Government and Public Works, Honourable Daniel Garwe said.
Harare City
Council, Mayor Jacob Mafume said the current all-stakeholder approach will see
consistent and periodic fumigation activities will be carried out in the
high-density suburb.
“We will be
carrying out periodic fumigation services, which is a continuous approach to
terminating these pests, but also to ensure good hygiene practices are
practiced,” he said.
As government
intensifies its efforts to tackle the bed bugs outbreak in Mbare, emphasis was
made on maintaining a cleaner environment meant to prevent the recurrence of
the public health concern. zbc
