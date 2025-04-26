ZACC : WE ARRESTED 50 BIG FISH

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has dismissed as baseless reports it was only targeting small corruption cases, saying last year it referred 343 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) for prosecution, with 50 of those involving high-profile individuals.
The
clarification comes in the wake of criticism from some quarters that the
anti-graft body was focusing on “small fish” while turning a blind eye on cases
involving influential figures.
Zacc
spokesperson Ms Simiso Mlevu in an interview yesterday dismissed the
allegations as a fallacy, insisting that the commission targets every corrupt
individual, regardless of their social standing.
“It’s not true
that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission only goes after the so-called
small fish, as evidenced by statistics that show several convictions of
high-profile individuals resulting from Zacc investigations,” said Ms Mlevu.
“It is
important to mention that the responsibility of prosecuting arrested
individuals lies with the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.
“When a case we
refer secures a conviction, we are pleased because it shows that our work is
bearing fruit,” she added.
Ms Mlevu said
in 2024, Zacc referred 343 cases to the NPAZ, with 50 involving high-profile
individuals, demonstrating that the commission does not shy away from powerful
figures.
She also
highlighted that Zacc investigates some cases through its Parallel Financial
Investigations Unit, which allows evidence gathering discreetly to prevent
suspects from disposing of illicit assets.
“Parallel
financial investigations are done quietly. If we make noise about an
investigation too early, there’s a risk that concerned individuals may dispose
of their ill-gotten gains before we can secure them,” she explained.
Some notable
high-profile convictions arising from Zacc-referred cases include former
Minister of Energy and Power Development Samuel Undenge, former Permanent
Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Francis Gudyanga,
former legislator Psychology Maziwisa, former Principal Director of State
Residences Douglas Tapfumaneyi, magistrate Felix Chauromwe, Hartzell High
School headmaster Shorwi Kawadza, Mutare provincial planning officer Fungai
Mungai, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals procurement manager Antony Mutara and
former Victoria Falls Mayor Somveli Dlamini.
Further
demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its fight against corruption,
Zacc last year signed eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions
such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and South Africa’s Special
Investigations Unit.
These
agreements aim to formalise cooperation, foster mutual understanding, and align
anti-corruption strategies.
Previous MoUs
with bodies such as the Public Service Commission and the Directorate on
Corruption and Economic Crime of Botswana were also operationalised, further
enhancing regional collaboration in fighting graft.
Last Wednesday,
President Mnangagwa presided over the swearing-in of eight new Zacc
commissioners at State House in Harare, underlining the Government’s continued
emphasis on tackling corruption. Sunday News
