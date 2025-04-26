ZACC : WE ARRESTED 50 BIG FISH

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has dismissed as baseless reports it was only targeting small corruption cases, saying last year it referred 343 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) for prosecution, with 50 of those involving high-profile individuals.

The clarification comes in the wake of criticism from some quarters that the anti-graft body was focusing on “small fish” while turning a blind eye on cases involving influential figures.

Zacc spokesperson Ms Simiso Mlevu in an interview yesterday dismissed the allegations as a fallacy, insisting that the commission targets every corrupt individual, regardless of their social standing.

“It’s not true that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission only goes after the so-called small fish, as evidenced by statistics that show several convictions of high-profile individuals resulting from Zacc investigations,” said Ms Mlevu.

“It is important to mention that the responsibility of prosecuting arrested individuals lies with the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.

“When a case we refer secures a conviction, we are pleased because it shows that our work is bearing fruit,” she added.

Ms Mlevu said in 2024, Zacc referred 343 cases to the NPAZ, with 50 involving high-profile individuals, demonstrating that the commission does not shy away from powerful figures.

She also highlighted that Zacc investigates some cases through its Parallel Financial Investigations Unit, which allows evidence gathering discreetly to prevent suspects from disposing of illicit assets.

“Parallel financial investigations are done quietly. If we make noise about an investigation too early, there’s a risk that concerned individuals may dispose of their ill-gotten gains before we can secure them,” she explained.

Some notable high-profile convictions arising from Zacc-referred cases include former Minister of Energy and Power Development Samuel Undenge, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Francis Gudyanga, former legislator Psychology Maziwisa, former Principal Director of State Residences Douglas Tapfumaneyi, magistrate Felix Chauromwe, Hartzell High School headmaster Shorwi Kawadza, Mutare provincial planning officer Fungai Mungai, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals procurement manager Antony Mutara and former Victoria Falls Mayor Somveli Dlamini.

Further demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its fight against corruption, Zacc last year signed eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and South Africa’s Special Investigations Unit.

These agreements aim to formalise cooperation, foster mutual understanding, and align anti-corruption strategies.

Previous MoUs with bodies such as the Public Service Commission and the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime of Botswana were also operationalised, further enhancing regional collaboration in fighting graft.

Last Wednesday, President Mnangagwa presided over the swearing-in of eight new Zacc commissioners at State House in Harare, underlining the Government’s continued emphasis on tackling corruption. Sunday News