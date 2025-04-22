CHEATING MUROORA BEATS UP AMWENE

A Harare woman is at odds with her daughter-in-law after she told her son that she caught her cheating with another man.
Kudzai
Munanganwa dragged her daughter -in-law, Tsitsi Svisvira to court accusing of
physical abuse after she disclosed to her son that she saw her in a maize field
with another man.
A protection
order was granted by Magistrate Meenal Naratom refraining Tsitsi from
assaulting her mother-in-law.
“I saw Tsitsi
coming out from a corn field and l told my son that she was cheating on him.
“When my son
confronted Tsitsi it resulted in a heated argument, and they started fighting.
“That very
night, l took my son, and he slept in my bedroom since I was afraid that they
would continue fighting and end up hurting each other.
“Early morning
the next day, Tsitsi knocked on my door and as soon as l opened the door she
attacked me and started fighting me claiming that l wanted to destroy her home.
“I cannot live
with a monster in my house, she has to leave my house,” said Munanganwa.
She added: “All
I wanted was for my son to reprimand her so that she stops her promiscuity and
meeting men for sex in the maize fields.
“I also want
the court to protect me from her assaults so that I can live in peace in my own
house.”
Tsitsi claimed
her mother-in-law was just against her marrying her son hence the tension.
“She never
wanted me to be her daughter-in-law hence she is cooking up stories so that my
husband rejects me.
“She calls me a
prostitute and I was alone when she saw me coming out of the maize field.
“I will fight
for my marriage and won’t leave because of her, she should learn to accept me,”
said Tsitsi. H Metro
