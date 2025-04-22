CHEATING MUROORA BEATS UP AMWENE

A Harare woman is at odds with her daughter-in-law after she told her son that she caught her cheating with another man.

Kudzai Munanganwa dragged her daughter -in-law, Tsitsi Svisvira to court accusing of physical abuse after she disclosed to her son that she saw her in a maize field with another man.

A protection order was granted by Magistrate Meenal Naratom refraining Tsitsi from assaulting her mother-in-law.

“I saw Tsitsi coming out from a corn field and l told my son that she was cheating on him.

“When my son confronted Tsitsi it resulted in a heated argument, and they started fighting.

“That very night, l took my son, and he slept in my bedroom since I was afraid that they would continue fighting and end up hurting each other.

“Early morning the next day, Tsitsi knocked on my door and as soon as l opened the door she attacked me and started fighting me claiming that l wanted to destroy her home.

“I cannot live with a monster in my house, she has to leave my house,” said Munanganwa.

She added: “All I wanted was for my son to reprimand her so that she stops her promiscuity and meeting men for sex in the maize fields.

“I also want the court to protect me from her assaults so that I can live in peace in my own house.”

Tsitsi claimed her mother-in-law was just against her marrying her son hence the tension.

“She never wanted me to be her daughter-in-law hence she is cooking up stories so that my husband rejects me.

“She calls me a prostitute and I was alone when she saw me coming out of the maize field.

“I will fight for my marriage and won’t leave because of her, she should learn to accept me,” said Tsitsi. H Metro