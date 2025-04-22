TSIKIDZI SPREAD IN HARARE

Residents in various high-density suburbs of Harare have expressed concern over reports of bed bug (tsikidzi) infestation.The problem originated in Mbare flats, where the bugs were first spotted and have since spread to other areas, causing discomfort and health worries among residents.
In response,
Harare City Council has fumigated Mbare flats in an attempt to contain the
infestation.
Despite these
efforts, NewsDay has established that the bugs have spread to suburbs such as
Mabvuku, Kuwadzana and Budiriro, among others, prompting concerns about
sanitation, hygiene and potential health implications in the capital.
The bed bugs
are spreading owing to interactions between Mbare flats residents and people
from suburbs across the city.
Residents in
the affected suburbs, who spoke to NewsDay,
traced the bug problem to visitors from Mbare.
“I am convinced
that the bugs came from my cousins who visited us from Mbare flats. They slept
over at our place and soon after, we started noticing the bugs in our home,” a
resident said.
“It has been a
nightmare ever since. My children are scratching themselves all night and I am
at a loss as to what to do. We have tried everything from washing our bedding
to using insecticides, but nothing seems to work. It’s like these bugs are
everywhere.”
Harare mayor
Jacob Mafume told NewsDay in an interview that the local authority has not
received official reports from the areas affected.
“In suburbs
with detached houses, the tsikidzi do not spread. They will just affect that
single house,” Mafume said.
“But for
suburbs like Mbare, where there are flats, they spread faster. If people iron
their clothes, they will be okay. We have not yet received any official report.
It is just that we are fumigating. We will continue to make sure that we
minimise the spread.”
Mafume
attributed the spread of bed bugs to the second-hand clothes trade, saying the
clothes may have been infested with the bug while in the market.
“I know we will
win the war because we have fumigated once,” he said. “The problem is that
there were some households that were not fumigated because people were not
there. We are doing the first round of fumigation.
“Once we finish
it, after 10 days, we will do another round to make sure that we continue to
minimise the spread. Then, we will see whether they meet for the third round of
fumigation. And then we will schedule regular fumigation.” Newsday
