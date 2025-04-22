NGWERE : I DID NOT HIDE IN TOILET, THEY OWE ME MONEY

Zimdancehall artist Silent Killer has opened up about the controversy surrounding his decision to pull out of the SAMA Festival UK.
Initially Y2K
Promotions’ claimed that he had indicated that a terrible dream about the plane
exploding forced him to drop out of the trip and locked himself in an airport
toilet.
In an interview
with Zimpapers Entertainment Hub, Silent Killer claimed that the deal for his
performance was made through Blot’s manager without his direct involvement.
Silent Killer,
who is currently without a manager, stated that the agreed-upon amount of $2000
was too low, considering he charges $1500 for local gigs.
He emphasised
that he was not part of the negotiation and was not satisfied with the offer.
He also
revealed that Y2K Promotions, the organisers of the event, owes him money,
which contributed to his decision not to perform.
He denied
allegations spread on social media that he locked himself in an airport toilet,
calling them completely false.
“These people
owe me money, and the story they are spreading on social media about me locking
myself in the toilet is completely false.
“To be honest,
I was never part of the deal. They made an agreement with Blot’s manager, but
the amount agreed upon was too low for me − it’s close to what I charge for
local gigs.
“I don’t see
eye to eye with Blot and they had to deal with his manager why,” he said.
He denied
locking himself in a toilet.
“Honestly, they can say whatever they want
about me, my name is bigger than all that.” H Metro
