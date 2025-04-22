NGWERE : I DID NOT HIDE IN TOILET, THEY OWE ME MONEY

Zimdancehall artist Silent Killer has opened up about the controversy surrounding his decision to pull out of the SAMA Festival UK.

Initially Y2K Promotions’ claimed that he had indicated that a terrible dream about the plane exploding forced him to drop out of the trip and locked himself in an airport toilet.

In an interview with Zimpapers Entertainment Hub, Silent Killer claimed that the deal for his performance was made through Blot’s manager without his direct involvement.

Silent Killer, who is currently without a manager, stated that the agreed-upon amount of $2000 was too low, considering he charges $1500 for local gigs.

He emphasised that he was not part of the negotiation and was not satisfied with the offer.

He also revealed that Y2K Promotions, the organisers of the event, owes him money, which contributed to his decision not to perform.

He denied allegations spread on social media that he locked himself in an airport toilet, calling them completely false.

“These people owe me money, and the story they are spreading on social media about me locking myself in the toilet is completely false.

“To be honest, I was never part of the deal. They made an agreement with Blot’s manager, but the amount agreed upon was too low for me − it’s close to what I charge for local gigs.

“I don’t see eye to eye with Blot and they had to deal with his manager why,” he said.

He denied locking himself in a toilet.

“Honestly, they can say whatever they want about me, my name is bigger than all that.” H Metro