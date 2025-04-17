CARETAKER SELLS DIASPORAN'S PROPERTY

Elodi Sithole, a caretaker from Samhutsa village in Chipinge, has been sentenced to six months in prison for stealing property entrusted to him by a diasporian.
The case was
heard at the Chipinge Magistrates Court, where Sithole faced charges of theft
of trust property.
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident dates back to 2020 when
the complainant left Zimbabwe to work in South Africa.
“Prior to her
departure, she entrusted Sithole with the care of her homestead. During her
time away, the complainant sent seven brand new blankets and other household
items to be kept safe by Sithole. However, in April 2024, it was reported that
Sithole had sold the blankets along with other household items to various
buyers.
“The
complainant returned to Zimbabwe on March 18, 2025, only to discover that her
property had gone missing. Distressed by the loss, she conducted inquiries and
received intelligence indicating that Sithole had gradually sold her belongings
during her absence,” stated the NPA.
Following this
discovery, the complainant lodged a police report, prompting authorities to
investigate and ultimately arrest Sithole. The investigation revealed that the
total value of the stolen property amounted to approximately US$700 of which
US$250 was later recovered.
Sithole was
ultimately sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment, but the court suspended four
months of the sentence for a period of five years. An additional two months of
the sentence was suspended on the condition that Sithole makes restitution for
the stolen property.
This means that
he will serve an effective six months in prison. New Ziana
