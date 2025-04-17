CARETAKER SELLS DIASPORAN'S PROPERTY

Elodi Sithole, a caretaker from Samhutsa village in Chipinge, has been sentenced to six months in prison for stealing property entrusted to him by a diasporian.

The case was heard at the Chipinge Magistrates Court, where Sithole faced charges of theft of trust property.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident dates back to 2020 when the complainant left Zimbabwe to work in South Africa.

“Prior to her departure, she entrusted Sithole with the care of her homestead. During her time away, the complainant sent seven brand new blankets and other household items to be kept safe by Sithole. However, in April 2024, it was reported that Sithole had sold the blankets along with other household items to various buyers.

“The complainant returned to Zimbabwe on March 18, 2025, only to discover that her property had gone missing. Distressed by the loss, she conducted inquiries and received intelligence indicating that Sithole had gradually sold her belongings during her absence,” stated the NPA.

Following this discovery, the complainant lodged a police report, prompting authorities to investigate and ultimately arrest Sithole. The investigation revealed that the total value of the stolen property amounted to approximately US$700 of which US$250 was later recovered.

Sithole was ultimately sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment, but the court suspended four months of the sentence for a period of five years. An additional two months of the sentence was suspended on the condition that Sithole makes restitution for the stolen property.

This means that he will serve an effective six months in prison. New Ziana