BOY MISTAKES TOILET CLEANER FOR WATER

A family from Mwenezi is appealing to well-wishers for financial assistance to cover medical expenses for their 10-year-old son, who mistakenly drank a cleaning disinfectant at school, severely damaging his digestive system.
Zile Samuel
Jazi, a grade five pupil at St Vitalis Primary School, has been out of school
since the incident on February 27 and is currently receiving medical treatment
at home awaiting corrective surgery.
His father,
Leonard Thembani Jazi, confirmed the incident to TellZim News and said the
family had already spent US$2,400 on treatment, with an anticipated additional
medical bill of no less than US$3,500.
“When we
consulted the surgeon, he estimated that we should be prepared to pay up to
US$3,500, excluding dressing materials and feeding needs,” said Leonard.
The family is
also struggling to afford the special feed Zile now requires, which costs US$18
per 400 grams and lasts only about two and a half days. The boy is currently
being fed through a tube, and the surgery to correct his condition is expected
to take place after four weeks.
“The water must
be purified with lots of dressings and bandages required. He has already gone
for his reviews but cannot sit in public transport. He has been using Doctor
Manjeya’s (the doctor that has been attending him) family car and support from
the family too” said Leonard.
Recalling the
incident, Leonard said Zile drank the chemical after he and his classmates
asked their teacher for water during a sports session.
“Zile together
with his classmates were involved in some sports training at St Vitalis
Primary. It was a very hot afternoon. After the training I am told the boy and
others were thirsty and consulted with their teacher and were told to find
water in one of the rooms.
“Zile together
with his friends went into the room and picked up some five litre containers
with water. Zile unfortunately picked up a container which contained some
toilet disinfectant drank it. He felt the burning effects of the liquid and
spat some but unfortunately some went down his alimentary canal,” said Leonard.
The school
rushed Zile to Mwenezi Hospital where he was treated and discharged with
prescriptions. However, his condition worsened after returning home.
“While at home
he kept spitting and later started vomiting. After a week we went back and got
drugs to stop vomiting which did not work. We had to seek further medical
checks but resources did not permit. On March 27 after getting my salary we
sent him to Masvingo where he was referred to a surgeon.
“Diagnosis
showed that the whole alimentary canal was bleached and then closed. This was
sad for us. The option was to operate him by puncturing the stomach,” said
Leonard.
Zile has missed
school and exams as his recovery continues.
Anyone willing
to assist the family can contact Leonard Jazi on 0776775858 directly or reach
out to TellZim News on 0777355808 for more details. TellZimNews
