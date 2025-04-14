BOY MISTAKES TOILET CLEANER FOR WATER

A family from Mwenezi is appealing to well-wishers for financial assistance to cover medical expenses for their 10-year-old son, who mistakenly drank a cleaning disinfectant at school, severely damaging his digestive system.

Zile Samuel Jazi, a grade five pupil at St Vitalis Primary School, has been out of school since the incident on February 27 and is currently receiving medical treatment at home awaiting corrective surgery.

His father, Leonard Thembani Jazi, confirmed the incident to TellZim News and said the family had already spent US$2,400 on treatment, with an anticipated additional medical bill of no less than US$3,500.

“When we consulted the surgeon, he estimated that we should be prepared to pay up to US$3,500, excluding dressing materials and feeding needs,” said Leonard.

The family is also struggling to afford the special feed Zile now requires, which costs US$18 per 400 grams and lasts only about two and a half days. The boy is currently being fed through a tube, and the surgery to correct his condition is expected to take place after four weeks.

“The water must be purified with lots of dressings and bandages required. He has already gone for his reviews but cannot sit in public transport. He has been using Doctor Manjeya’s (the doctor that has been attending him) family car and support from the family too” said Leonard.

Recalling the incident, Leonard said Zile drank the chemical after he and his classmates asked their teacher for water during a sports session.

“Zile together with his classmates were involved in some sports training at St Vitalis Primary. It was a very hot afternoon. After the training I am told the boy and others were thirsty and consulted with their teacher and were told to find water in one of the rooms.

“Zile together with his friends went into the room and picked up some five litre containers with water. Zile unfortunately picked up a container which contained some toilet disinfectant drank it. He felt the burning effects of the liquid and spat some but unfortunately some went down his alimentary canal,” said Leonard.

The school rushed Zile to Mwenezi Hospital where he was treated and discharged with prescriptions. However, his condition worsened after returning home.

“While at home he kept spitting and later started vomiting. After a week we went back and got drugs to stop vomiting which did not work. We had to seek further medical checks but resources did not permit. On March 27 after getting my salary we sent him to Masvingo where he was referred to a surgeon.

“Diagnosis showed that the whole alimentary canal was bleached and then closed. This was sad for us. The option was to operate him by puncturing the stomach,” said Leonard.

Zile has missed school and exams as his recovery continues.

Anyone willing to assist the family can contact Leonard Jazi on 0776775858 directly or reach out to TellZim News on 0777355808 for more details. TellZimNews