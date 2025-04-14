MASHWEDE DJ'S LOVER RAPED AT KNIFE POINT

A popular DJ’s lover was on Friday raped, assaulted and robbed in Glenview.

The DJ’s lover visited him at Mashwede at around 11pm but she was intercepted and raped at knife point. The 21-year-old lover also lost her valuables worth US$150.

She hired a taxi from Mbare and disembarked at corner Willowvale and Highglen Road with the intention of getting to Mashwede Village where she wanted to meet with the DJ.

She saw three men, who were standing by the bus stop near the traffic lights and mistook them for familiar faces.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a rape and robbery case,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Complainant was reported to have walked towards the accused persons and they advanced to meet her along High Glen Road.

“One of the accused whispered to complainant that she surrender her Samsung F13 cellphone, a handbag and she should not make any noise.

“The other accused produced a small knife and threatened to stab complainant if she failed to comply.

“Complainant complied. The accused ordered complainant to follow them as they walked away towards a school in Glen View 7 Extension until they crossed into Glen View 8 through a foot bridge.

“When they reached a secluded place in Glen View 8, one of the accused persons demanded to have sexual intercourse with complainant.

“He raped her and further sexually abused her.

“After the act, accused searched complainant’s handbag and stole her money,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro